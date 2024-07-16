16 Signs Elderly Parents Might Have Dementia |Health Advocacy

Denver, CO – July 16, 2024 Memory loss is often undiagnosed until family members notice signs elderly parents might have dementia and seek a diagnosis. Family members or primary care physicians chalk up early signs of dementia to aging. Persons experiencing memory loss lack self-insight to notice gaps in memory or missed routines.

Having a care-forward attitude about health conditions that happen with age allows adults to identify conditions sooner so they can lead full and active lives. While dementia is a dreaded diagnosis, serious harm can come to the undiagnosed, who are more vulnerable to strangers, solicitors, and door knockers seeking to take financial advantage.

Diagnosing dementia is critical to allow families to plan for increasing care needs and costs. While not all older adults will be diagnosed with dementia, regular medical care remains vital to staying healthy and active.

The Importance of Healthcare Advocacy for Persons Over Age 60

In her recently released YouTube video, Wilson shares 16 signs elderly parents might have dementia and offers tips about advocacy for all adults, especially those over 60.

"Women are typically viewed as emotional complainers instead of patients with serious health concerns. Additionally, the health conditions of people of color may be undertreated. Bias exists in the healthcare system, especially against persons over age 60.

Doctors may not suggest treatment because they believe 'this is just how someone who is 60, 70, 80, or 90 is supposed to feel or act.' Or that people over age 60 sit on the couch all day and won't benefit from medical treatments. Unless older adults or their caregivers speak up, health concerns may be brushed aside as the effects of aging."

Signs Elderly Parents May Have Dementia

Wilson's recently released video features 16 signs of dementia that range from difficulty paying bills or managing money to difficulties planning or problem-solving. Math skills and then executive function skills are often the first to decline.

Physical injuries that result from falling, missing, or tripping over a curb can be early signs of dementia. Persons with multiple health conditions that affect the body's circulatory system are at greater risk of being diagnosed with dementia.

Dementia Education and Support for Family Caregivers

For persons unfamiliar with memory loss, there may be a lack of education about how to talk to a parent with dementia. Family members and friends who don't know what to say or how to interact may be uncomfortable and stop visiting.

If you are a caregiver for a person with dementia, you know – or you will learn, that learning to talk to and interact with an elderly parent who has dementia is a learned skill. Wilson's website features an in-depth webinar module, Creating a Plan for Loved Ones With Memory Loss.

Patient and caregiver education is essential to working with the healthcare system to receive the care you want for an elderly parent or yourself.

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and older adults. Through information on her website, online courses, YouTube Channel, 1:1 consultations, and speaking events, she provides practical, detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide family caregivers and adults facing changes in health and uncertainty about the future.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

