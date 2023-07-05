12 of Colorado’s Most Prolific Authors Will Be Inducted into the Author’s Hall of Fame

Denver, CO, July 5, 2023 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame has announced the 12 new Inductees to this year's Hall of Fame Gala taking place on Monday, September 11th at the Double Tree Hilton Denver Tech Center.

This years' Inductees include two Legacy or passed Inductees. John Denver, one of the world's best loved performers, author of his autobiography, and poet laureate of Colorado in 1974. His song, "Rocky Mountain High," became Colorado's State song in 2007. The other Legacy recipient is Abelardo Lalo Delgado, considered El Abuelito (grandfather) of Chicano literature. His poetry, frequently anthologized, is part of the lexicon of Chicano Studies programs on college campuses and the basis for his posthumous appointment as Poet Laureate of Denver.

The living inductees, honored at the Induction Gala include bestselling and prolific authors:

Jeanne Abrams

Temple Grandin

William Hamilton

Peter Heller

Mary Kelly

Patricia Limerick

Tom Noel

Kathleen O'Neal Gear

Linda Wommack

Philip Yancey

The Author's Hall of Fame aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding authors with ties to the beautiful state of Colorado. Past inductees included former Secretary of State, Madeline Albright, former Miss America's and advocate Marilyn Van Derbur, horror icon Stephen King, Newbury Medal winner Avi, cookbook pioneer Carol Fenster, and Sci-fi writer Kevin J Anderson.

The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame is the first in the nation to recognize and celebrate the breadth of work that authors brought forth.

The Hall inducts new authors bi-annually, and the public is invited to nominate their favorite authors with ties to Colorado. Nominations will open again in 2025.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The 2023 Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 11th at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2025 celebration.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, CEO at Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

