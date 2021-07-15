Thursday, July 15, 2021

10 WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE CORPORATIONS SLAMMED BY BEST-SELLING AUTHOR'S FIRST ANNUAL BROKEN WINDOWS AWARD

Los Angeles—July 13, 2021—Best-selling author Michael Levine, whose book, Broken Windows, Broken Business, has been ranked as one of the most influential business books of the last decade, has declared war on 10 large U.S. corporations for, in essence, turning the concept of customer service into an episode of "The Twilight Zone". In response, Levine has created the First Annual Broken Windows Award, spotlighting the 10 worst customer service corporations in the United States.

After hearing from thousands of readers in all 50 of the United States over and over again about the horrid state of customer service in many large corporations, Levine decided the time was overdue. "Finding decent customer service from major corporations shouldn't feel harder than pushing a wet mattress up a spiral staircase," said Levine.

In no order of importance, 2021's 10 worst customer service corporations in the United States, alphabetically, are:

Cigna

Few industries are as widely detested as the insurance industry, and American consumers appear to dislike health insurance giant Cigna the most. Ironically, health insurance company Cigna's customer service may very well make you sick.

DISH Network

Every good company wants to be known for something. DISH apparently wants to be known for disappointment.

Equifax

What can you say about a consumer credit reporting agency that allows itself to become the target of one of the largest data breaches of all time, waits a month and a half to make a public announcement, and then forces consumers to agree not to join a class-action lawsuit in order to see if their information was hacked? How about offering them a new company slogan: "We're not happy 'til you're not happy".

Facebook

Bad customer service? How about no customer service? Have you ever spoken to a live human employee of Facebook? Exactly. It's impossible. You'd have better luck landing a tell-all interview with Bigfoot.

McDonalds

In light of McDonalds' current reputation and its most recent ad slogans, "I'm lovin' it" and "Choose lovin'"— the company has obviously chosen to target the masochistic fast-food demographic.

Monsanto

Monsanto is responsible for making and selling deadly chemical products including DDT, PCBs, Agent Orange, and Roundup, not to mention genetically modified organism seeds—GMOs. What's the ultimate in bad customer service? How about actually killing your customers? That's one way of dealing with consumer complaints.

Spectrum

Suspicious charges, bogus fees, unfair billing practices. You'd have to admire their honesty, though, if they changed their company slogan to, "Just bend over and take it."

United Airlines

United is clearly your ideal airline – if your standards are lower than a limbo bar.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Its website states: "Performance is what the Postal Service is all about. We strive to be best-in-class in all we do." Right. Face it—the USPS is the postal version of erectile dysfunction.

Wells Fargo

The bank's slogan is "Life's Better When We're Connected". Considering its offenses against its customers, perhaps it should more accurately be, "Your Life Will Be Better When We're in Prison".

"This list is much more than a press announcement. It is the beginning of an all-out consumer war against the disgraceful corporate disregard for customers as humans," added Levine.

In preparation for next year's 2022 Second Annual Broken Windows Award list of the worst consumer service corporations, Levine is issuing a nationwide search. "I want consumers to send us examples of their horrible customer service experiences with major corporations (not to exceed 100 words), along with any photos, videos, or other supporting documentation." This may be sent to: BrokenWindowsAward2022@gmail.com.

The latest completely revised edition of Broken Windows, Broken Business was recently released after having become a top-selling business book internationally for 15 years.

Michael Levine has been widely regarded as one of the world's premier branding and media experts for the last 30 years. He has represented a record-breaking 58 Academy Award winners, 34 Grammy Award winners, and 43 New York Times bestsellers including Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Prince, and George Carlin. He has authored 19 books and five bestsellers, including Broken Windows, Broken Business, and Guerrilla P.R.

