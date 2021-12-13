From: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist Tenafly , NJ Monday, December 13, 2021



10 Things to Help You Live with New Year's Resolutions and Survive New Year's resolutions are something many of us try to set for ourselves each year and, often, we don't manage to meet our goals. In 2020, a survey found that 27% of the participants made resolutions about doing more exercise, saving money, and eating healthier. These are common goals that are set each year. Baby boomers in particular want to lose weight and don't necessarily think that saving more money should be on their agenda. In Generation Z, finding love seems to be a goal perhaps to fight the loneliness that the pandemic has brought on. They also want to dress better and the group called millennials on the West Coast wanted to get a promotion at work or a raise. Things changed when 2021 rolled around and New Year's resolutions were changing. Of those surveyed 31% said they indicated they would make resolutions but 19% were unsure. Exercise and fitness were still up there with 50% of those surveyed., 48% indicating losing weight was the goal, saving money was the goal for 44% and 39% were going to improve their diet. It is one chore most of us are willing take on each year. The list isn't long but too often we set ourselves up for disappointment, self-blame and lack of follow-through because we got a bit too enthusiastic about resolutions. What can we do to make changes, stick to them and come out better than before? It's not rocket science and I'll give you an outline for success. The major thing to do is to start small and work your way up to meeting your goal. Set any goal that can be reached by small steps and you have a better chance of meeting it. Why not try the following: Move more and sit less. We know this is good for your health and, if you have a small pedometer, all the better to tack your movements. Exercise should be a goal and it can be accomplished by taking walks, or doing what is called "exercise snacks," a little bit of exercise at any time during the day. In other words, picking up a light dumbbell and doing just a few reps with it. Don't go for the burn, just a bit more than you did prior to your new resolution. What about doing some volunteer work of any kind? It has been shown that giving to others helps not only the receiver, but the giver. Instead of watching too much TV, make time for music in your life. Music can be soothing, help with creativity or energize you to do that little bit of "snacking" exercise. Learn relaxation breathing or progressive muscle relaxing and use it every day to help manage the stresses we are all facing now and for the next year. Go online and you'll get plenty of information on how to do it and when. Try several of the YouTube videos you'll find. Take up learning either a new language or even a bit of computer coding. You can find free classes with an online search. We know that learning helps the brain fight against dementia and keeps you sharp and able to enjoy new challenges. One free app is Duolingo and it is built on small steps. Coursera has free classes in many areas. Budgeting knowledge is a good way to keep both your finances and your stress level in check. Download a free template or go to Lifehacker.com for one. Give yourself breaks during the day, especially when you're on a project for work or school. Use the Pomodoro technique that times when you work and when you get a break. Yes, it's named for a tomato-styled timer the guy who thought it up used. Try journaling every day to either keep a to-do list, write down ideas for projects or free your mind of things that cause stress. It's a great way to improve creativity, too. You can pick up many types of journals to help in the effort. Find things to be thankful for and give yourself credit when you do something. Too often we forget that self-care is good and being good and rewarding yourself with compliments is OK. Now you have your list. Print it out, put it in a place where you're sure to see it throughout the day and you have your goals for the New Year. BTW, Happy New Year 2022! Dr. Farrell: drfarrell.net and at Substack: drfarrell22.substack.com Website: www.drfarrell.net Author's page: http://amzn.to/2rVYB0J Medium page: https://medium.com/@drpatfarrell Twitter: @drpatfarrell Attribution of this material is appreciated.

