Denver, CO – January 14, 2025. Words and acronyms used by medical and care providers can confuse caregivers and older adults. Caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson released a new video on her YouTube Channel explaining 10 basic acronyms all persons navigating the healthcare system for aging adults should know.

These terms are frequently used, yet their relationships to one another are rarely explained. Few health or social care providers have the time or the skills to educate.

So, instead of feeling lost or intimidated by medical and care providers, learning these 10 basic terms will help caregivers and older adults become more knowledgeable when talking with doctors, nurses, and others who provide support in health and social care systems.

In this video, viewers can learn definitions of the following acronyms and how each term relates to the other. Wilson uses her professional experience to help caregivers understand the implications of aging and how to prevent and plan for unexpected experiences.

10 Terms Used by Healthcare Providers Caregivers Must Know

So even if you think you know these definitions, there's always more to know. Watch the video to learn about the 10 acronyms that Wilson shares in this video:

ADLs (activities of daily living)

IADLs (instrumental activities of daily living)

LTC and LTCI (long-term care and long-term care insurance)

SNF (skilled nursing facility)

POA (power of attorney)

PCP (primary care physician)

UTI (urinary tract infection)

DNR (do not resuscitate)

BM (bowel movement)

PT (physical therapy)

Putting the 10 Acronyms Together

One of the main reasons older adults go to a SNF after a hospital or an operation is for physical therapy and occupational therapy (PT and OT). Once an older adult returns home, a PCP can continue orders for rehabilitative therapy.

A DNR is a form usually kept in the home on the refrigerator for EMR (emergency responders) who might be called. PCPs help their patients understand what a DNR means and complete the form, which is usually printed on bright green paper.

Many older adults leave their homes for assisted living or a care community when they are no longer able to independently take care of themselves at home by performing ADLS and IADLS.

Some older adults admitted to a SNF are transferred to the LTC unit. Having a POA to help with paperwork can be helpful in these situations.

POAs can also help with other financial matters, medical supervision, and oversight, which includes monitoring UTIs and constipation, a concern to many older adults who worry about having BMs.

For aging adults and caregivers interested in learning more, Wilson's Caring for Aging Parents Blog and her caregiver library offer education and tips on topics related to caregiving, aging, healthcare, financial, and legal matters.

Pamela D Wilson Caregiving Expert, Advocate, & Speaker

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and care receivers. Her experience as an expert witness in caregiving, home care, care management, and guardianship is an invaluable resource for individuals and families seeking consultations, organizations, financial planners, and law firms seeking a keynote speaker or litigation support.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

