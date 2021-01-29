Speaker
$0.99 for New 318-Page Public Speaking Book
Frank DiBartolomeo
Centreville, VA
Friday, January 29, 2021

 

On Saturday, 30 Jan 2021 Frank DiBartolomeo's new book, "Speak Well and Prosper:  Tips, Tools, and Techniques for Better Presentations" will be published on AmazonBarnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million.  .  It is available for pre-order from these and other book outlets right now.  The ebook is on sale for $0.99 on Amazon.com from now until Saturday, 30 Jan 2021.  I believe anyone who wants to improve their presentation skills will get a lot out of reading this book.

I would greatly appreciate if you would click the "share" button under this post to share it with your network.  

I would also greatly appreciate, if you can "spare a buck," to buy the ebook on Amazon for $0.99 on Saturday, 30 Jan 2021. If you can ask your network to do the same, that would be marvelous!  Sales of the ebook on the publishing date of Saturday, 30 Jan 2021 will greatly affect the book's ranking on Amazon.com.   

After you have had a chance to take a look at the book, if you could write a review on  Amazon, I would be most grateful.   

Thanks again for sharing this post with your network!
