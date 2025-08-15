?? Your Bi-Weekly Sprout Update

From: Summer Camper Chicago , IL Friday, August 15, 2025



Sprout and Mingle Hey there ?? It's been such a good couple of weeks here at Sprout, and I couldn't wait to share some of the highlights with you. From rolling up our sleeves to give back, to laughing over drinks with people who just get it, to planning what's next — the energy in our community has been electric. If you've been feeling like you need a little more connection, inspiration, or just some real conversations with ambitious humans, you're in the right place. Here's what we've been up to (and what's coming your way soon)… ♥? Sprout in Action — Volunteer Day



Wow… August 9 was one for the books. ?? A bunch of us got together for Volunteer Day with Feed My Starving Children, and honestly? My heart is still so full. Between the hairnets, the laughter, and the teamwork, it felt like one big family project. We weren't just packing meals — we were sharing stories, joking around, and working side-by-side for something that actually matters. It reminded me why I love this community so much. We show up for each other and for the world outside of us. ?? Sprout & Mingle — Happy Hour Recap Okay… July 26's Sprout & Mingle? SUCH a vibe. ?? We had ambitious, big-dreaming people in one room — and it just clicked. You know when a conversation starts with "So, what do you do?" and 20 minutes later you're swapping book recommendations and planning collaborations? Yeah, that happened. A lot. There was so much laughter, real talk about juggling life and goals, and the kind of connections that make you feel like, "These are my people." If you weren't there, keep your eyes peeled for the next one. Trust me — it's not just networking… it's connecting in a way that actually feels good. ?? Your Pass to Community



The Basic Membership gives you access to one Sprout Community Pass. That that gets you 1 free event per month! Upcoming Event — Founding Out Loud with Vince Lanni ?? Date: Thursday, August 21



?? Time: 6:30–7:30 PM CT



?? Location: Zoom (link shared upon registration) First-time founders, this one's for you.



Join us for a virtual fireside chat with Vince Lanni and discover what it really takes to evolve from employee to entrepreneur. We'll cover risk, failure, mindset shifts, and the real behind-the-scenes of stepping into the CEO role. ?? You'll Walk Away With:



? A candid take on risk and failure in the early stages



? Mindset shifts that drive success



? Hard-won lessons from Vince's journey



