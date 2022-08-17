Wednesday, August 17, 2022

InterviewNET.com – Portable Nuclear Power

--- Wisdom of the ExpertClick Cloud:

Somethings asking a better question can get a really useful answer.

Recently a journalist asked:

Why is it taking so long for the US postal service to go green with electric post office trucks?

Perhaps a similar question made in "leading question" for might be:

Is the post office stalling on going electric, as their key role of being a first responder in a time of crisis, like a prolonged black out, they feel going more than 50% electric is not best, and the real question could be "how long will be before 5% of the postal fleet is nuclear.?

Here are question the Red Eye Star we from these sources:





Asked to the Nuclear Energy Institute: How long will it be until it is safe to use nuclear power for a railroad engine?

Ask to the Association of American Railroads: Has there been any discussion of a nuclear power safety on the rails?

Asked to Warren Buffet owner of the BNSF: What are the percentages of power supply used now? How ahs the trend for steam to coal to electric to oil worked out for you? When will the first nuclear BNSF engine be tested?

Ask to Saudi Arabia. In the edge city project how will the rails be powered?

What are good stocks to buy, in the small nuclear power industry to invest in today?

Here are the answers as received and posted by Expert Click Experts

Joyce:

David:

Andrew:

Womack"

In round up these the best stocks to buy as America's power train moves from 0% nuclear to 5%

Tesla, as they are not an Electric Car Company but the leading automated factory system

Sorry, this was trick qesiton -- Trians are aleady powered by nuclear energy - see this 2015 Sanford U paper: http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2015/ph241/sanders1/



