information on 'zero-point energy' (ZPE) and the impossibility of collecting ZPE in any manner to produce useful energy.

Here is a 10-minute PBS-sponsored YouTube video that discusses this subject:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rh898Yr5YZ8

And here is a somewhat more technical explanation of the impossibility of harnessing ZPE from "Scientific American:"

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/follow-up-what-is-the-zer/

Finally, here is a Wikipedia article on ZPE replete with all the mathematics that describe this phenomenon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-point_energy.

From this article:

Purported applications[edit]

Physicists overwhelmingly reject any possibility that the zero-point energy field can be exploited to obtain useful energy (work) or uncompensated momentum; such efforts are seen as tantamount to perpetual motion machines.

Nevertheless, the allure of free energy has motivated such research, usually falling in the category of fringe science. As long ago as 1889 (before quantum theory or discovery of the zero point energy) Nikola Tesla proposed that useful energy could be obtained from free space, or what was assumed at that time to be an all-pervasive aether.[195] Others have since claimed to exploit zero-point or vacuum energy with a large amount of pseudoscientific literature causing ridicule around the subject.[196][197] Despite rejection by the scientific community, harnessing zero-point energy remains an interest of research, particularly in the US where it has attracted the attention of major aerospace/defense contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense as well as in China, Germany, Russia, and Brazil.[196][198]

I hope this helps explain the theoretical reasons why Leonardo Corporation's "E-Cat SKLep SSM" device cannot possibly work as claimed.

From a practical perspective, Mr. Rossi has been making these preposterous claims for over four years (since JAN 2019). If his claims had any merit at all, then he could have had his device(s) tested by an independent lab. If even 1% of his ZPE claims were true, he would be a multi-billionaire by now.

All his "demos" have been deeply flawed and do not even rise to the level of a high school science project. His "results" are all fake and he refuses to perform the simplest, most obvious tests that would show his devices worked as he claims. There's an obvious reason for that.

As I mentioned in my initial email, even if Rossi's E-Cat devices did by some miracle actually work, he could never obtain a valid safety certification for them because there are no approved industry standards for ZPE-powered devices.

I hope this email provides a sufficient explanation of why Rossi's latest phony device does not, cannot, and never will work.

