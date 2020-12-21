Writer-Editor Robin Quinn Receives Irwin Award for Her PR Writing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Los Angeles, CA – On December 9th, writer-editor Robin Quinn was one of 12 honorees to receive an Irwin Award from the Book Publicists of Southern California (BPSC). Her award for Best Media Kit recognized the PR writing she did for Mark Kingston Levin, PhD's sci-fi trilogy 30th Century The annual awards event was held virtually on Zoom and attended by the award-winners, their fans and BPSC members.

In receiving her award, Quinn began by thanking BPSC Founder Irwin Zucker for his support of her as well as of the book community. Then she turned her attention to Levin, who passed away last year. "Mark was a brilliant man, with a PhD in quantum mechanics and over 30 US patents. We had a meeting of the minds about many of the things in his science fiction series, and it was a pleasure to write about his books."

Quinn recalled that when Zucker first saw the media kit, he commented that it was the best he'd ever seen as it covered all the angles. To provide background for media on Levin's books, the kit included an author bio, a list of his previous media appearances, book reviews, a sales sheet of essential info, summaries for the three books, suggested media questions, suggested media segments, a Q&A with the author on the most recent book 30th Century: Contact, press releases, and two backgrounders on important topics in the series – Artificial Intelligence and Nonviolence.

The Irwin Awards originated in 1976 to honor book publicist Irwin Zucker, with IRWIN being an acronym for I ndustry R ecognition for W riters in the N ews. At age 93, Zucker is still an active publicist.

About this year's awards, Zucker said, "We proudly adapted to our times and held the annual Irwin Awards online to an audience which included our dedicated members and honorees. As with every year, it is a privilege to salute the authors and experts."

Robin Quinn is an LA book editor and book coach, who began writing press releases for editing clients in the early 90s, as a way to provide them with a valuable promotional tool. Her clients today both send out her releases and media kits, and post them online. Quinn loves her writing and editing work, as well as being part of the creative book community, and she was happy to see the Book Publicists of Southern California back in action with their first Zoom event, which also served as their holiday party. She closed her remarks with: "I'd like to congratulate all the Irwin Winners from this year, and from the past… And tonight, the Book Publicists of Southern California has once again been a place where book people can come together and support each other."

To learn about the Book Publicists of Southern California's upcoming February meeting, go to: http://www.bookpublicists.org/ You'll find Mark Kingston Levin, PhD's latest book, 30th Century: Contact, as well as the earlier two on Amazon. For more on writer / book editor Robin Quinn, visit her website, www.writingandediting.biz.