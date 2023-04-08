Without Redemption Shows How Non-Psychotic Serial Killer Thinks, Reveals Bill Bonin’s Cunning & Manipulative Sociopathic Nature

Los Angeles, CA—In the realm of serial killer biographies, few books can match the amazing detail of Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice. This came about from the sheer volume of historical and investigative documents the co-authors, Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. and Michael B. Butler, had at their disposal. In addition, Pelto, a Clinical Psychologist who had sessions with Bonin at LA Men's Central Jail, was able to draw on her personal experiences to shed further light on the nature of the notorious serial killer's personality.

Currently seeing strong sales across Europe and in Australia, this detailed historical biography shows with factual realism how truly clever, manipulative, troubled and unrepentant the Freeway Killer Bill Bonin was.

The aspects which set Without Redemption apart are the following:

A) Use of Bonin's long lost jailhouse diaries/confession murder stories, all which shed new light on many aspects of the Bonin Freeway Killer murder cases, such as solving two homicide mysteries.

B) Co-Author Vonda Pelto was given 40 boxes of official investigative documents going back to before Bonin was born, which included extensive files about his 9 years spent in mental hospitals and prisons just before the killings took place.

C) Pelto's interviews with Bonin and accomplices Jim Munro and Greg Miley before, during and after Bonin's LA Trial. The specifics of four murders and many other things were told to her during those sessions.



D) Employment of over 400 newspaper articles and other media transcripts that ably filled in story gaps and revealed how detectives, prosecutors, defense attorneys and journalists were dealing with the public and each other.



E) A close look at Bonin's troubled childhood and combat service in the Vietnam War sets the table for what follows.

The 6x9 Softcover of Without Redemption

Watch a Radio Show Video of Vonda Pelto on the Gary Nolan Show





Watch a Radio Show Video of Vonda Pelto on James Lowe Radio Show





Watch Radio Show Video of Vonda Pelto on Thunderstruck Radio





What is Without Redemption:



The book was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect:

First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981

Finally, it is a book which solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

Watch the Without Redemption Book Trailer





Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Escaped Justice, Paperback ISBN: 979-8841931249, Hard Cover ISBN: 979-8844477775.

