Why Was 2020 A ‘Bad’ Year? Astrology Predicted Challenges, New Era

Some think 2020 was “the worst year ever,” but astrology shows it positioned us for a great new era.

Was 2020 a "bad" year? Was it the worst year ever? And will we face another terrible year in 2021?

"Brighter days are coming," said Astrologer Anne—and the "bad" challenges of the year 2020 actually have positioned us for a new golden age—the "Age Of Aquarius."

"No matter how horrible we felt, 2020 included its share of bright spots," Astrologer Anne said. "People came together in new ways via technology and learned new job and personal skills. Essential workers developed new abilities that will help people for the rest of their careers. Many people learned to live well with less, contribute to the world in meaningful ways rather than chase a paycheck, and become more grateful and willing to love and care for others."

Astrology Proves Brighter Days Truly Are Coming—In 2021 and Beyond

The planets Jupiter and Saturn recently left the sign of Capricorn, and "some of the gloom, heaviness, and weariness began to lift," Astrologer Anne said. "Then on the Solstice, Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn came together in the grand conjunction in Aquarius. That's the final piece we needed in order to move humanity into the new Age Of Aquarius."

This grand conjunction was the first of a series that will occur in air signs over the next 200 years. "We've moved out of 200 years of earth emphasis (and materialism) and into a new era that will help us shake off the dust and lift ourselves into the skies to dream new dreams and embrace new ideals," Astrologer Anne said.

"In the coming 20 years, for example, we'll have new opportunities to explore the mind, ideas, communications, and relationships," Astrologer Anne said. "Insights likely will come suddenly to help overcome obstacles, and the Aquarian focus will promote more optimism, greater world harmony through friendship, and rising desires to pursue humanitarian goals."

Be a Force for Good

"This is the biggest astrological shift of our times," Astrologer Anne said. "We've been tested, toughened, and turned into a force for good."

To help everyone prepare for the Age of Aquarius and to become a force for good, Astrologer Anne has written an in-depth article, "Why Was 2020 A 'Bad' Year?" https://astrologeranne.com/69520/is-the-year-2020-bad-or-cursed-worst-year-of-21st-century/

See the article now, and learn how big changes are just around the corner.