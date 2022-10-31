Why Visuals Are Important In A Business Crisis

Monday, October 31, 2022

In this week's episode of the "Crisis Management Minute," nationally-known crisis management expert Edward Segal discusses why visuals are just as important as words in telling a company's side of the story about a corporate emergency and shares an example of how visuals were used effectively to show the impact of a national crisis.

The episode can be heard on Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crisis-management-minute/id1514212596, on YouTube at https://youtube.com/channel/UCxkarURWx5rHaw4LkfujEgg, and wherever podcasts are found. The "Crisis Management Minute" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

Segal's commentaries, which are about a minute long, feature bite-sized pieces of advice about crisis management and crisis communication.

Segal is the bestselling author of the award-winning book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the "Crisis Ahead" podcast in 2020.

The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist. His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and others.