Why Visuals Are Important In A Business Crisis
From:
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Monday, October 31, 2022

 

In this week's episode of the  "Crisis Management Minute,"  nationally-known crisis management expert Edward Segal discusses why visuals are just as important as words in telling a company's side of the story about a corporate emergency and shares an example of how visuals were used effectively to show the impact of a national crisis.

The episode can be heard on Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crisis-management-minute/id1514212596, on YouTube at https://youtube.com/channel/UCxkarURWx5rHaw4LkfujEgg, and wherever podcasts are found. The "Crisis Management Minute" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

Segal's commentaries, which are about a minute long, feature bite-sized pieces of advice about crisis management and crisis communication.

Previous episodes covered these topics:

  • Why all organziations need a crisis management plan
  • How to work with reporters when your company has a crisis
  • Who you should notify about a business crisis
  • Why CEOs should be heard and seen during a business crisis
  • When and how to apologize for causing a crisis 
  • Corporate crisis first response tips

Segal is the bestselling author of the award-winning  book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the "Crisis Ahead" podcast in 2020. 

The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist. His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and others.

Edward Segal is a crisis management expert, consultant and the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey). Order the book at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0827JK83Q/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0

Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues. Read his recent articles at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/?sh=3c1da3e568c5.
