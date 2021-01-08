Why Trump Lost – A Timely Satiric Look Through Cartoons and Commentary with Rave Reviews

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Now that it's final after a day of insurrection – soon to be ex-President Trump has finally lost after a failed coup, over 50 losing lawsuits, and frantic calls to state officials to give him the votes - Why Trump Lost: Cartoons and Commentary Showing 3 Major Reasons is very timely. (On Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QLV552Z). It is a unique and satiric look at the subject, featuring 55 cartoons and comments, and it has already received raving reviews. There is an introductory video about the book at https://youtu.be/nsSE_KQFSsw

The book features three major reasons that Trump lost - not just the election but popular support, based on a series of cartoons and commentary which explain the comparisons made in the cartoons.

The three reasons Trump lost are these:

- Trump Is Nuts in that he is like a variety of nuts from peanuts and pecans to cashews, and finally he is carted off to the nuthouse.

- Trump Is an Animal in that he is like a male animal fighting for power, women, and territory;

- Trump is like many Extinct Animals or Humans in that he is like a variety of dinosaurs and other extinct creatures.

Here are three reviews of the book.

"Why Trump Lost is a fun, yet insightful look into the malignant narcissist that just left the White house. It is an easy read that 80,000,000 of us can enjoy."

Charles E. Hooper, Speaker Coach, Sacramento, California

"If you need a good laugh during this trying time, check out this new book. It's an SNL literary approach with great illustrations and satire."

John Covert, Crystal Image Variety Band, Jackson, California

"This book brings some laughs and light in a dark time. Sure to make you smile. For me it's a must read."

Mark Gagnon, Film Critic, Los Angeles, California

The authors are Sandi Derring and Nick Alexander. Sandi is an author who has long been following the ups and downs of Trump's 2016 campaign, White House years, the 2020 election, and his final defeat. Nick Alexander, the illustrator, has had his work featured in various publications from children's picture books to political cartoons in newspapers and online.

