Why This Small Town In New Hampshire Is The Perfect Place To Reside With Your Family

Newbury is a small town in Merrimack County, New Hampshire, located on the southern shores of Lake Sunapee. The John Hay National Wildlife Refuge is located in Newbury, and its protected woodlands contribute to Lake Sunapee's position as one of New Hampshire's finest lakes.

A handful of town beaches on the southern end of the lake provide beach access for residents. Newbury is home to The Fells, a historic house once held by John Hay and several shops and cafés.

Tourists flock to the area to enjoy its natural beauty, including fishing spots, hiking trails, and waterfalls. The downtown area offers shops, including Salt Hill Pub, which often hosts live music or other events.

Newbury, NH, has many great things to offer! With an average population of around 2,000 people, there are plenty of opportunities for you and your family to have the New England lifestyle that you've been looking for.

Newbury, NH

Newbury, New Hampshire, is a historic town located in the northeastern corner of the state. It's known for its quaint shops and access to Lake Sunapee. The community offers active engagement opportunities for residents with local organizations like the Historical Society and the Village Improvement Association.

The main village of Newbury is surrounded by a number of sparkling water, sailboats, fishing boats, docks, and boat slips, with elegant Colonials and a historic railroad station. Massive mountains and densely forested territory surround the rest of Newbury's environment, with magnificent rivers flowing in the lower grounds among rocky crevices and greenery. People come to this place for seasonal activities, but many stick around for the unequaled natural beauty.

The vast areas of forest reserves and animal refuges show Newbury's pride and affection for the earth. The John Hay National Wildlife Refuge and Hay Reservation cover 876 acres of land along the eastern coastline of Lake Michigan.

While Mount Sunapee State Park's accessibility and swimming beaches make lake recreation a big lure, Newbury is also a fantastic area for backpackers. Newbury is a New England gem because of the numerous natural and recreational amenities it has, as well as miles of lakeside homes to vacation in or live permanently.

Newbury, NH Real Estate

Newbury, NH, has a lot to offer with its proximity to the mountains, as well as its small-town charm. There is something for everyone in this quaint New Hampshire town. Whether you are looking for a family home or an investment property, this place is definitely a must on your list of prospects.

Whether you're a current resident of Newbury, NH, or just visiting for the day, there are many things to do around town. If you're looking for something more adventurous, take a hike on Mt. Sunapee; make sure to pack some water and sunscreen!

Alternatively, try Bubba's Bar and Grill in downtown Newbury if you'd prefer something less strenuous. With its locally sourced food and wine list, it's the perfect place to spend an afternoon with friends catching up over brunch or dinner!

Here are some of the best Newbury, NH Real Estate and tourist destinations you can check out:

The Fells

The Fells is an area of Newbury, NH, that has been a popular destination for hiking and exploring since the early 1800s. It features one of the best views in New Hampshire and is also well known as a great location for bird watching. There are many trails that can be explored within The Fells, each with its unique scenery.

One common trail leads to Mount Sunapee, which offers a fantastic view over Lake Sunapee. Other favorite hikes include Mt Kearsarge North Loop Trail, Echo Lake Loop Trail, Mt Monadnock South Slope Trail, and Hurd Brook Falls Trail, just to name a few!

Mount Sunapee Resort

Mount Sunapee Resort is the perfect spot for your next vacation. This luxury resort offers lavish accommodations, mouth-watering restaurants with various cuisines, and an award-winning spa for your relaxation needs. With two golf courses, a beautiful lakefront beach, and activities for every season, you'll never run out of things to do!

Whether you're looking to ski, hike, bike, or just relax by the pool, Mount Sunapee has something for everyone! The resort offers various activities and amenities such as hiking trails, biking paths, and pools. All of this, in addition to its on-site restaurant and bar that will have you coming back year after year!

John Hay National Wildlife Refuge

When the Service bought John Hay's old vacation property from his daughter-in-law, Alice Hay, in 1987, the John Hay Refuge was born. The family mansion, a gatehouse, a lake beach cottage, and a garage were all part of the original 164-acre Refuge. The Hay Family Estate was donated to The Fells, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of the Hay Family Estate, in 2008. When coupled with The Fells property, the remaining 80-acre reserve contains the lake's greatest section of unspoiled coastline.

Salt Hill Pub

If you're looking for a place to stop and get some food, Salt Hill Pub is the place. They have plenty of great drinks on tap and serve up some amazing bar-style foods like wings, burgers, and sandwiches. The staff are friendly and welcoming - it's the perfect spot to come with friends or family!

The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming, which makes for an enjoyable evening out with friends or family. There are plenty of TVs to watch your favorite sporting event on while you enjoy some drinks as well. If you're looking for something new in the area, Salt Hill Pub is definitely a must-try.

Newbury, NH Homes for Sale

A beautiful New England town, Newbury's natural beauty and charm will captivate you from the moment you arrive. Its rolling hills, expansive meadows, lush forests, and sparkling lakes offer spectacular views from every direction. Homes in this picturesque town range in architectural styles, with many of them being traditional colonial or cape cod style homes.

The serene and scenic Lake Sunapee Region is a great place to call home. There are many homes for sale in the area, with some coming at an affordable price point. The newest listings include beautiful properties that will be perfect for everyday living or vacation retreats on the weekends.

If you're interested in learning more about what's available in this lovely town, here's what was reported by NEREN as of 06/07/2021.

Currently, there are 15 active listings with an average list price of $627,160 and an average of 42 days on the market for single-family homes in Newbury, NH. This gives you a lot of options if you are looking for a place you can call home in Newbury, NH. Compared to other places, the town has some of the most affordable homes for sale in New England, and you will be able to find a style that suits your needs.

There are only two schools in the area, so if you have kids or plan on having them, this would be an ideal location. If you're looking for a job with good pay and benefits, there are many opportunities in nearby towns like Nashua or Concord, which are both a little bit 30 minutes away from Newbury.

For 3-bedroom homes, there have been 14 listings from January to May 2021, with nine total sold and an average list price of $511,266, and an average sales price of $518,266. The sale to list price is 101.37% and the average days on the market is 13 days.

This means that homes in Newbury, NH are fast-selling, and you could have just missed your opportunity to live here in a matter of seconds. The real estate market in Newbury, NH, is booming! Homes are going fast, and new listings are coming on the market every week. If you have been looking for a home to buy, now is your chance to make an offer before someone else does!

Conclusion

Every town has a story to tell and Newbury, NH is no exception. From the days when it was known as "The Great Carving Place" to the present time when it's home to spectacular views of Mount Monadnock, this small town in western Massachusetts offers something for everyone who visits. With its historic charm and quaint shops, you'll be sure to find your new favorite place here!