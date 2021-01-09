Why 25th! – Super Bowl Gambling – www.TerrosismExpert.com

Monday, January 11, 2021

N F L Playoffs and Super Bowl and GAMBLING



Four Reasons Why The 25th Amendment Must Be Invoked



Psychology of Terrorists - Profiling & Counter Action



Arnie Wexler -- Arnie and Sheila Wexler Associates





Now that you can bet on sports in some states do some players have a bet on the game??



Football's biggest game offers greatest temptation to sports gamblers.



Super Bowl to the compulsive gambler is what New Year's Eve is to the alcoholic,? says Arnie Wexler, a leading expert on the subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering compulsive gambler himself.



Four Reasons Why The 25th Amendment Must Be Invoked

Ron Karr -- CSP -- Sales Leadership Expert







Ron Karr, Author of The Velocity Mindset®- How Leaders Eliminate Resistance, Gain Buy-in and Achieve Better Results- Faster says the 25th Amendment must be invoked to remove Donald J Trump from office. If a CEO of any publicly traded company behaved in this appalling fashion, there's zero doubt he or she would be fired by the company's board. In fact, it would be breach of fiduciary responsibility to not fire the CEO. This president has breached



Psychology of Terrorists - Profiling & CounterAction





Dr. Raymond H. Hamden, Clinical and Forensic Psychologist







Actual direct face-to-face interventions that very few professionals have done to get the truth about terrorists mind set, and their influences on families and community



Identified 4-types of Terrorists and Coined the term "Retributional Terrorists" which was based on clinical and forensic intercessions



Developed the 3-Is to identity the ethno-geographic Religious and Political types vs general criminals



Takeover of U.S. Capitol Provides Crisis Management Lessons



Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert







Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert



The takeover Wednesday of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters provides several crisis management lessons, according to crisis management expert and author Edward Segal.



In a story on Forbes.com where he is a Leadership Strategy contributor, Segal writes, "there are several important crisis management lessons for business leaders when they have to confront crisis situations at their companies or organizations." The lessons include planning for a crisis; preparing for various worst-case scenarios; and communicating effectively, accurately, and frequently with key audiences and stakeholders throughout a crisis.



Segal's article is available at http://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2021/01/08/takeover-of-us-capitol-provides-crisis-management-lessons-for-business-leaders/



He is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic. Order a copy of and learn more about "Crisis Ahead" at https://publicrelations.com/order-book/



Segal also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations. The podcast can be seen on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCwx26phRVnXdnnaJt71cqZw, and heard on Apple. Google and other podcast sites including Podbean at https://thecrisisaheadpodcast.podbean.com/



Chaos or Choice? When Reason Recedes and Mania Manifests



Michael J. Herman --Motivation Attitude Sales Extraordinary Everythhing In Life.







What's it mean when the discontent of people explodes in a political coup? A national sense of despair exploded as protesters asserted their wills and bottled up angst. The question remains however, is Democracy stretching, bending, or breaking?



Can Freedom of Expression as protected under the First Amendment include sedition and anarchy? Or is a violent and unbridled assail upon a nation's capital simply an exercise in democratic rights?



The question is posed: Where do Freedom of Speech and individual rights end and law and order begin?



Is this the end of a grand experiment or is it simply a spasm in the search of a more perfect union?



What's needed is not only a message from leadership, but a consciousness shift from "Me" and "what's mine" to a renewal of '60s ideals and hope for a better day. Are #love, #Brotherhood, and #Harmony imagined folklore passed down from one generation like that of ancestral histories? Can a world that works for all still exist in a nation shattered by discontent and divisiveness?



It can be done. It can be had. It can be true.



It takes a village. It takes a mission. It takes a calling.



Eight Snarky Things People Do on the Internet. From @Searchjacking



The Searchjacking Institute











Eight snarky things done on the internet. From @Seachjacking



1) Dark Patterns video https://youtu.be/kxkrdLI6e6M Features designed to get web visitors to do thins they might not want to do . Color ques can get you to do things that you think are simple choice until the buy and charge my credit card is the same, but shown a 'Continue"when in fact that bills your credit card.



2) Credit card pass though https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6562631-AGGRESSIVE-SALES-TACTICS-ON-THE-INTERNET-AND.html



3) Artificial Intelligence and Optimizing Reputation Management https://www.equities.com/artificial-intelligence-and-optimizing-reputation-management



4) Threat of UPL Manipulation: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6553898-Threat-of-URL-Manipulaton.html



5) .com vrs. .net ----- WELCOME TO GROUP BUY SEO TOOLS See both .com and .net https://groupbuyseotools.com/



6) .com vs .co which domain extension should I use? https://itxdesign.com/com-vs-co-which-domain-extension-should-i-use/



7) The darkest SEO: forging judges' signatures on fake court orders to scrub negative Google result https://boingboing.net/2019/07/30/terrible-ideas-r-us.html



8) Knowing how to manage your online reputation may be the single most important thing you can do to succeed both today and in the future. https://youtu.be/r4UsOJveQYw



-- from @SpeakerLeads







-- www.PressReleaseWire.com







We Were Waiting for the Kraken But Got the Crackdown Instead



Dr. Michael Brown





For weeks we have been told to wait for the release of the smoking gun. The Kraken is about to be revealed. Everything is about to shift. The nation will be shocked. Well, things have changed in dramatic and shocking ways. But it was not the Kraken that came. It was the Crackdown.



Twitter has now banned President Trump for life. This really happened, right in front of our eyes. But that was just one part of the Crackdown.



Within hours, headlines had announced Twitter's ban on Trump, along with other social media bans on Sidney Powell (she of the aforementioned Kraken promises), General Michael Flynn, and Steve Bannon. Along with this, Google and Apple cracked down on the Parler app, where many Twitter users had been fleeing.



The whole thing felt surreal, as if a violent takeover of your country was happening in front of your eyes and you could hear the troops getting closer to your home. When will they come knocking at your door?



