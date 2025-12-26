From: Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Springfield , OR Friday, December 26, 2025



Dirt in their DNA Video Clip: Click to Watch https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec We toss around the phrase "mental health," and sometimes it feels a little vague. Hard to grab onto. Here's something we all recognize right away. Stress. And in agriculture, stress is often not the disease. It's the symptom. So what's the root cause? Very often, it's money. A 2025 study from the University of Georgia puts real numbers behind what farm families have felt for years. Peanut and cotton growers have spent decades losing money more often than they make it. Rising input costs, flat prices, equipment bills that never stop. When your land and livelihood are on the line, financial pressure doesn't stay on a spreadsheet. It follows you home. Read More: https://www.aginfo.net/report/64359/Southeast-Regional-Ag-News/What-s-Really-Stressing-America-s-Farmers #suicideprevention #MentalHealthMatters

