What’s Really Stressing America’s Farmers
Friday, December 26, 2025


Dirt in their DNA
 
We toss around the phrase "mental health," and sometimes it feels a little vague. Hard to grab onto. Here's something we all recognize right away. Stress. And in agriculture, stress is often not the disease. It's the symptom. So what's the root cause? Very often, it's money. A 2025 study from the University of Georgia puts real numbers behind what farm families have felt for years. Peanut and cotton growers have spent decades losing money more often than they make it. Rising input costs, flat prices, equipment bills that never stop. When your land and livelihood are on the line, financial pressure doesn't stay on a spreadsheet. It follows you home.

Read More: https://www.aginfo.net/report/64359/Southeast-Regional-Ag-News/What-s-Really-Stressing-America-s-Farmers

