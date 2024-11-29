What Executives Can Learn From Jaguar’s New Branding Campaign

Friday, November 29, 2024

Commentary by crisis management expert Edward Segal, author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Pprepre for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies

Rebranding campaigns are meant to generate favorable awareness and positive press coverage about products. But in the case of Jaguar, its efforts to rebrand the iconic British car created the wrong kind of attention, including a headline-making controversy, criticism, and detractors.

"A promotional video for a rebrand of British luxury car brand Jaguar is being criticized online for showing models in brightly colored outfits—and no car," the Associated Press reported.

"It drew ire online, with people complaining about the lack of a car and the confusing message. X owner Elon Musk wrote on X, 'Do you sell cars?' People also complained about the new, stylized, logo. The 'leaper' jaguar image has also been reimagined," according to the wire service.

Jaguar Defends Rebranding

"Our brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate," Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson Joseph Stauble said in a statement to Forbes, defending the rebrand from backlash. Stauble said the company 'preserved iconic symbols while taking a dramatic leap forward' and said the company will share 'more on Jaguar's transformation in the coming days and weeks.'

Brand and public relations experts weighed in about the company's rebranding crisis, and how it and other businesses can recover from or avoid a similar situation.

'The Rebrand Feels Like A Misstep'

"From a branding perspective, the rebrand feels like a misstep. The video, featuring androgynous models in gender-neutral or gender-bending attire, risks alienating traditional customers in a climate where numerous brands have recently faced backlash for their perceived political stances," Bruno Benedini, founder of Taillight Branding, observed via email.

Disconnected

"More importantly, the campaign appears disconnected from the very traits Jaguar spent decades building. Gone are the understated elegance, performance nods, and any clear connection to British heritage…For a car company to launch a rebrand video without a single reference to its cars—its core product—is simply mind-boggling," he pointed out.

Rebranding efforts should not stray from what people believe or are comfortable with.

"The ad was bold and seems to be, at first glance, parallel to what failed Anheuser Busch and the marketing of its Bud Light line, in that the ad is far removed from what the majority of its consumer base likely believes. Culturally, [it is] dangerous to operate on the fringes of socially accepted norms," Michael Toebe, a trust, risk management, communications and reputation specialist at Reputation Intelligence - Reputation Quality, warned via email.

Going Too Far

"When a rebrand gives the consumer whiplash, it can either be a nice unexpected surprise like a roller coaster or it can be a trip to the ER," Reilly Newman, a brand strategist and founder of Motif Brands, and commented via email.

In an effort to stand out from the competition, it is possible to try too hard.

"Unfortunately, it appears Jaguar went too far in its attempt to be bold. The rebrand has created a crisis because they have successfully denounced what the brand has become known for and respected. This challenge is hard for humans because its a 'redefining' moment where they have thrown out the preexisting 'meaning' assigned to the perception of the automaker and then told the same audience a new 'meaning' that lacks substance and appears to be progress for the sake of progress," he noted.

Out Of Touch

"Jaguar's rebranding misstep stems from its loss of touch with its core identity, [thus] creating a credibility crisis by alienating loyalists and confusing new audiences., Adrienne Uthe, founder and strategic advisor for Kronus Communications, a public relations firm that specializes in strategic communications, media relations, and risk management, noted in an email interview.

Double Down On Transparency

"Jaguar needs to double down on transparency, acknowledge missteps, clarify the vision, and reignite emotional connections with its base to recover. Business leaders should note that rebranding isn't about chasing trends but evolution that honors the company legacy while staying relevant," she advised.

Opportunity

"Jaguar has an opportunity to save the rebranding and connect with a new audience without alienating their current customers," Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, an adjunct professor of digital marketing at Florida Atlantic University, counseled via email.

She listed the 3 Ts of online reputation management business leaders should follow when responding to a branding or other crisis:

"Timeliness. They need to act now. They should address the concerns and criticism of their core audience and share that they are still committed to the brand's legacy."

"Transparency. They must be honest with everyone about what happened and share the strategic reasons behind the rebrand."

"Training. They must refine their messaging and balance heritage and innovation. Then, they can reintroduce the cars and make this experience part of their onboarding for new markers or agencies."

Rebranding Lessons

"A rebrand does not need to wipe out all of its heritage,"and business leaders should balance the brand's history against innovation, Harfmann recommended.

When rebranding products, be sure to put the customer first. "Don't forget about your core audience during a rebrand," she advised.

Finally, ensure that the reasons for the rebranding are clearly communicated. "Consistent messaging on all platforms will help eliminate confusion and maintain brand identity," Harfmann concluded.

Sometimes a rebrand can help end criticism about the names of products and companies.

Aunt Jemima

That was the case the when Aunt Jemima, which had been criticized for years because of its name and likeness were associated with racist imagery, changed its name to Pearl Milling Company, which created the pancake mix. The New York Times noted that the change was initiated "after the killing of George Floyd set off protests over racial injustice and a nationwide reckoning over symbols of the Old South and their meaning."

Facebook

In 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company changed its name to Meta — Greek for "beyond." The rebranding was an example of a tactic that is used divert attention from an organization that has received negative publicity and is confronting a crisis situation.

Efforts to refresh or re-craft a product's brand should be done carefully and strategically so they will not create a controversy or crisis. But if done the wrong way, they will. That's why business leaders should account for rebranding-related crisis scenarios in their crisis management plans. And practice responding to those scenarios when testing the plans,

