Website Lets You Know If the Post Office Is Open Today



"It's frustrating to waste time and a trip to mail something only to find that the day is a holiday for the U.S. Post Office," said Kay Savetz, who started the website in 2010. "Just visit PostOfficeOpen.com and you'll know whether or not mail is being delivered, or in-person services offered, each day of the year



At PostOfficeOpen.com, visitors will see "yes" or "no" displayed in bold green or red text. In smaller type below, they can also see whether the post office is open "tomorrow"



Sometimes, the date of closure doesn't match the calendar date of the event, or the U.S. Post Office holidays may vary from other federal agencies or banks. In 2024, there is nothing particularly unusual, but some years if a holiday falls on a weekend, for example, the post office will be closed the following Monday.



The U.S. Post Office closes all its branches in recognition of federal holidays: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr's Birthday, Washington's Birthday (President's Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. In 2024, mail won't be delivered on Sundays, nor the following dates: Jan. 1, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, May 27, June 19, July 4, Sept. 2, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Nov. 28 and Dec. 25.



It is important to note that in some areas, such as rural post offices, hours are more limited. Plus, some branches are closed on Saturdays, which won't be reflected at PostOfficeOpen.com.



"This is the 15th year I've updated PostOfficeOpen.com," Savetz said. "Also, for reference, you can download a free printable version of the 2024



