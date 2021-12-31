Website Lets People Know if the Post Office Is Open

PostOfficeOpen.com, the website that answers the question: "Is the post office open today?," has been updated for 2022.

"Every single day of the year, anyone can head to PostOfficeOpen.com and find out if the U.S. Post Office is in operation that day," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "This site, which I started in 2010, saves frustration, unsuccessful trips and missed mailing deadlines."

"Yes" or "no" is displayed in bold green or red text. The answer to a second question, whether the post office is open "tomorrow," is displayed in smaller type.

PostOfficeOpen.com is especially helpful for occasions when it's not obvious whether a Postal Service branch is closed for a holiday, especially when the date of closure doesn't match the calendar date of the event. For example, with Christmas Day falling on a Sunday in 2022, post offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.

The U.S. Post Office closes all its branches in recognition of federal holidays: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Washington's Birthday (President's Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. So, in 2022, mail won't be delivered on Sundays, nor the following dates: Jan. 1, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, May 30, July 4, Sept. 5, Oct. 10, Nov. 11, Nov. 24 and, as mentioned earlier, Dec. 26.

In some cases, such as with rural post offices, hours may vary. Those who consult the site should also be aware that some branches routinely close on Saturdays.

"PostOfficeOpen.com not only saves frustration but also time and gas," Savetz said. "I'm pleased to continue to update the site each year."

PostOfficeOpen.com is a sister site to the 100-plus FreePrintable.net sites with free printables created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.