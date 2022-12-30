From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, December 30, 2022



Website Answers Question: Is the Post Office Open Today?



"Save time and frustration by heading to PostOfficeOpen.com to find out if the U.S. Post Office is in operation each day of the year," said Kevin Savetz, who started the website in 2010. "Never waste a trip or miss a mailing deadline again"



When someone visits PostOfficeOpen.com, they'll see "yes" or "no" displayed in bold green or red text. The answer to a second question (whether the post office is open "tomorrow") is displayed in smaller type.



PostOfficeOpen.com is especially helpful when it's unclear if a U.S. Postal Service branch is closed for a holiday, including when the date of closure doesn't match the calendar date of the event. For example, with New Year's Day falling on a Sunday in 2023, post offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2.



The U.S. Post Office closes all its branches in recognition of federal holidays: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr's Birthday, Washington's Birthday (President's Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. So, in 2023, mail won't be delivered on Sundays, nor the following dates: Jan. 2, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, May 29, July 4, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 11, Nov. 23 and Dec. 25.



In some cases, hours may vary, mostly likely at rural post offices. Also, some branches routinely close on Saturdays, which won't be reflected at PostOfficeOpen.com.



"I'm happy to have updated PostOfficeOpen.com again this year," Savetz said. "A printable version of the 2023



PostOfficeOpen.com is a sister site to the 100-plus FreePrintable.net sites with free printables created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.


