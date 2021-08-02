Washington Long-Term Care Insurance Options Ending Soon

Available long-term care insurance options for Washington state residents looking to request an exemption from the new tax have or about to end. According to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) consumers will soon find few if any options.

"Consumers are mistaking the State's November 1st deadline with the last date they can apply for insurance coverage," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "A number of leading insurance carriers have already stopped accepting applications and two others have said this is the final week."

The Association has updated its webpage of information for Washington residents. "There are relatively few options available and the leading independent Washington long-term care insurance agents we've spoken to acknowledge the window is closing," Slome shares. "Insurers are now requiring minimum premiums and some are limiting the available options for Washington residents."

The Association director suggests the following for consumers. "If you still have coverage available through your employer, I'd act fast but make doubly sure the coverage will qualify you for the state's exemption," Slome advises. "For others, your annual income should be at least $150,000 to $200,000 a year. Or, if you are in your 50s, you recognize now is the time you want to start considering long-term care planning. The tax exemption will offset some of the cost and you'll have better coverage than the State plan."

