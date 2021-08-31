Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Want to Book More Speaking Gigs, Radio Shows and Podcasts? 2 New Online Courses Launching from Booking Expert Jackie Lapin

Lapin Commits Her Booking Secrets to Video

Guidance on the Nuances of Getting Booked Including In-depth Instruction on Writing Speaker One-Sheets and Radio/Podcast Pitch Letters -- and Where to Find Opportunities

If you are struggling at how to book yourself for speaking engagements, radio shows or podcasts, help is at hand!

Jackie Lapin, a leading expert on to how to get booked and founder of SpeakerTunity®, The Speaker and Leader Resource Company, has committed her booking secrets to video. In concert with Elevate Marketplace, she has created two new online courses-- Rocket Your Radio and Podcast Bookings and The Art of Filling Up Your Speaking Calendar.

"In today's world, so many leaders must get in front of audiences to grow their business, but don't have a big team to do the booking for them," says Lapin. "So I wanted to save them the learning curve, the time, money and disappointments that come from not having their pitch nailed or failing to be effective in proposing themselves. These two courses will give any leader sure-fire materials and strategies that will make them a booking magnet!"

The modules in The Art of Filling Up Your Speaking Calendar cover identifying the pain points and building your benefit to the audience, effective tools and strategies to make pitching a breeze, speaker one-sheet secrets, how to get your speaker reel done, writing your proposal letter and finding the speaking opportunities and the right contacts.

The modules in Rocket Your Radio and Podcast Bookings cover branding yourself for memorability and appeal, writing a compelling pitch letter, the art of writing a great subject line, how to pitch yourself for maximum success, and where and how to find the contacts that will book you.

Each courses is offered for $197.

To get immediate access to these online courses, go to:

