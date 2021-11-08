Walmart Partners with Multimedia Personality Dr. Willie Jolley to Create a “Jolley Holiday”

WASHINGTON, DC— Walmart, America's multinational retailer, has selected Dr. Willie Jolley, radio and television personality, author and professional speaker, to deliver his messages of inspiration and hope during this holiday season to the masses.

Dr. Jolley's words of encouragement and uplifting messages are timed perfectly to combat today's challenges as we continue to seek "hope and help" to turn these lingering pandemic problems into successful comeback journeys.

Dr. Willie Jolley's Walmart-sponsored "Motivational Minute" videos can be seen starting Monday, November 8, 2021 through December 31, 2021 on his YouTube channel, his social media accounts as well as his website.

This international author of several books, including the very timely and popular, A Setback Is A Setup For A Comeback, is also a multimedia personality with the #1 self help show in America on Sirius XM and the daily syndicated "Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley" segment on Radio One stations across America. He also has an active online social media presence.

Dr. Jolley is a member of the Speaker Hall of Fame and was named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He speaks on the global stage to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

Dr. Jolley also co-hosts a popular weekly marriage show with his wife of 36 years called "Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!" (taken from their hit marriage book of the same title) every Monday night at 9 ET on Facebook Live, Instagram Live and Linkedin Live.

His Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs Saturdays at 4pm ET, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices.

Dr. Jolley's proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.





