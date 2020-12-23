Video Shares Home Care Insurance Options in Arizona; Posted By Long-Term Care Insurance Association

A new video outlines two home care insurance options available in Arizona. The videpo presentation features the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"Consumers are telling us they want to know more about long-term care insurance and short-term care options that specifically provide home care benefits," explains Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. "Covid-19 has certainly given people more reason than ever to understand that when care is needed, there's no place like home."

The Association director announced the posting of a new video that outlines some of the available options. "Policies that specifically provide home care options are available in many states and are definitely worth considering," he adds.

"There are several important benefits for consumers," Slome shares. "Women who are on their own because they are divorced, widowed or never married can benefit from some significant cost advantages. Some of these options charge women the same as men. And, some policies will accept applicants up to age 89, though you will still have to meet some health requirements."

Slome has been a strong advocate of policies often referred to as short-term care insurance options. "These plans offer a great option often for individuals who are too old to qualify for traditional plans or where health or affordability is an issue," he explains. "These plans can offer some outstanding home care benefits at what really I an affordable cost for many."

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. Request long-term care insurance quotes call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org. To view the home care insurance video visit the Youtube link.