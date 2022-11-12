Veteran's Benefits -- Bear Attacks – Detoxification – Business Humor

Monday, November 14, 2022

Bear Attacks – Detoxification – Business Humor



Hundreds of Thousands of Veterans are Dying from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Within the VHA when a Life-Saving Treatment is Available but Unused







Veteran Eric Koleda of the TreatNOW Coalition has released The Veteran Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Epidemic: A U.S. Department of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Services Review.



His analysis of recent data received from Deputy Under Secretary of Health for the VA indicates more than 796,340 Veterans have died from Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) and Lower Limb Amputation (LLA) in the past 22-years. This is more than all the Veterans Killed in Action in all the U.S. wars (623,982) since World War I. The current VHA DFU LLA Veteran mortality rate shows that 64-71 percent die within 3-years after LLA surgery.



Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) has been approved by the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) since 2002 for all Veterans over the age of 65. According to the recent VHA data, the average age for DFU Veterans having Lower Limb Amputations due to DFUs is 66.2 years old. All or the majority were eligible to receive CMS covered HBOT treatments as an insured treatment. The VHA data indicates over the last 20-years on average 93.7 percent of Veterans are not receiving HBOT treatments. HBOT treatments heal on average 74 percent of the DFU cases, eliminating the need for amputations and extending patient lives.



The Report raises several Questions: If HBOT has been approved since 2002 and Veterans are eligible to receive the insured treatments, why is the VHA delaying or denying Veterans access to treatments that will save their lives in 75% of cases? If there is even a 30 delay in referring DFU Veterans for HBOT treatments outside the VHA, it is potentially a death sentence as gangrene typically will set in the foot requiring amputation.



Name: Robert L. Beckman. PhD



Group: TreatNOW Coalition



Dateline: Arlington, VA United States



Direct Phone: 703-346-8432



beckmanr88@gmail.com



See full news release here:



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Hundreds-of-Thousands-of-Veterans-are-Dying-from-Diabetic-Foot-Ulcer-Within-the-VHA-when-a-LifeSaving-Treatment-is-Available,2022277370.aspx



Victoria Bowmann -- Cleansing and Detoxification







Victoria Bowmann is a health care professional, author and speaker with more than 30 years of expertise in cleansing, detoxification, digestive and gastro-intestinal (GI) health.



Growing up with allergies and a predisposition to arthritis and other genetic ailments, Bowmann began in earnest at a young age to research alternative treatments to invasive conventional approaches.



Bowmann honed in on the importance of cleansing and detoxification as a major factor in optimizing health. She created a widely used manual on reflorastation, a technique used to reintroduce healthy bacteria into the bowel following a colon hydrotherapy.



Over the past three decades, Bowmann has successfully utilized her method of reflorastation and propriety blend of probiotics to treat and deliver the optimal results to her patients. Her technique is now used by natural therapists worldwide.



Victoria Bowmann



Phoenix, AZ



United States



Contact Phone: 602-971-8392



vbowmann@cox.net



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/10963



Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director







Hiroshima Twins is the true story of the Nakamura family that were at ground zero when the atomic bomb detonated in 1945. The family of ten all survived. When the atomic bomb detonated over Hiroshima, the Nakamura family lived at ground zero. Miraculously, the entire family of ten survived.



The father stopped at a friend's house for tea before going to work. … That saved him. One daughter was late for work hanging laundry. … That saved her. One son was working in the hull of a ship. … That saved him.



You'll read how the others were saved, often told by the twins and other family members in their own words. The book written by award-winning author Fumiko Takahashi was translated into English by feature film director Paul Kyriazi. It's now in print on Amazon.



And remember this … Even the most impossible parts of the story, really happened.







Name: Paul Kyriazi



Group: Feature Film Director



Dateline: Los Angeles, CA United States



Direct Phone: 310-826-0222



paulkyriazi@yahoo.com



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/6405



Chuck Bartlebaugh -- Be Bear Aware Campaign







Be Bear Aware Campaign



Campaign specializes in encounters and attacks with bears, moose, rattlesnakes, cougars, elk, deer, and alligators in backcountry and residential settings.



We provide online educational resources that can easily be downloaded from our webpage or YouTube channel. Our latest video is Bear Spray Scenarios and Demonstration.



Chuck Bartlebaugh



406-239-2315



bearinfo@cfwi.org



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5353



Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert







Top keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis has written for Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue as well as many other people, places and groups – radio, TV, syndicated cartoon strips, and even guests on the Jerry Springer show (her parents are proud). For over 25 years she's traveled country sharing her unique and practical tips on how to use humor in business (yes it's a business skill!). Through her humor keynotes on change management, communications, and failure, Jan helps leaders use the power of humor to instantly connect with others, make their message memorable, diffuse tension, and get people to listen. Jan is recognized as a top funny female speaker and comedian. Her keynotes offer plenty of clean humor and sold take-away tips.



Jan McInnis



Los Angeles, CA



United States



Contact Phone: 800-492-9394



Jan@TheWorkLady.com



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5103



Michael J. Mayer -- Licensed Psychologist – Consultant







Psychologist, consultant to businesses and professionals, coach and personal guide. Author of four books. Recent book is 'Choose a Better Road:Tips for Life's Traffic Jams'. This is a must read for all. Partner in a psychological practice and owner of a consulting firm. Presentor at state/national workshops. Executive/professional coaching, retreats, workshops are available. Presents live program on the radio every two weeks. KFRU 1400 AM Columbia, Missouri.



Focus is on people bringing positive meaning and beneficial results to their lives. Challenging, informative and motivating. Likes media presentations. Do not miss out on his latest book for an informative and motivating presentation. Can you answer the questions: 'Are you emotionally capable of being intimate? What two qualities are needed to be an effective parent?' Dr. Mayer has the answers. Call him. A NEW BOOK! "Better Sex through Deeper Emotional Intimacy" has just hit the market on Amazon.com Nine dynamics are presented to help us understand intimacy in our lives. Do you know these dynamics?



Michael J. Mayer



Columbia, MO



United States



Contact Phone: 573-443-1177



mmayer1019@aol.com



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-1180



Are you a speaker? Consultant? Salesperson? What would one more sale mean to you?



All salespersons and speakers are about performances. They look to persuasive performance effectiveness as a method of communication to not only set goals but also measure and evaluate the results. Persuasive Performance effectiveness may be defined as translating goals into results.



Dale Irvin•CSP•CPAE and James Feldman•CSP will help create a structured, organized, script and PowerPoint presentation that conveys your content, your services or offer as it persuades others to act in the way you desire. Whether you're speaking to sell, convince, influence, inform, or inspire, we will help you move your presentation to a new level that will deliver a game changing impact on your audience.



They will teach you how to



?? Understand your audience



?? Strengthen your 'turning points'



?? Tell a persuasive story



?? Build emotional appeal



?? Create a call to action



?? Use storytelling with humor



?? Leverage PowerPoints



?? Gain confidence and extra edge



Their 3-DAY EVENT provides insights to adapt our experience and resources to create, capture, your persuasive presentations to stand out in accelerate and previously unimaginable ways.



You will leave equipped with the keys to unlock new skills, tools, and business models



increasing your impact and influence when communicating.



For more information go to https://shifthappens.com/symposium/

