Veteran Historical Fiction Writer Unveils Intrigue Surrounding Forgotten Revolutionary War Hero in New Book

New York, NY—George Washington and other founding fathers are burned into the annals of history, with every American child learning about their feats of valor and the heroic actions that led to the founding of the United States. History remembers bold, grand events such as the Boston Tea Party, the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Washington crossing the Potomac, and the horrors endured during the winter at Valley Forge. But sometimes, it is the less dramatic figures, the ones lost in the shadow of bigger events, that change the course of history forever.

Chains Across the River: A Novel of the American Revolution, a thrilling new book by veteran historical fiction writer Bevis Longstreth, tells the story of Thomas Machin, a British-trained engineer on whom General George Washington placed a huge wager in 1776 by summoning him to imagine, design, and install obstructions to block the British armada gathering in New York Harbor. "Control of the Hudson River was believed by both sides of the conflict to be essential," says Longstreth.

"I had so many questions about who Thomas Machin was," says Longstreth. "What drove him, with enormous risk to his life, to desert the British army? What drove him to engage so importantly in the American battle for independence? Did the shame of being labeled a deserter outweigh the pride he could claim in joining the Continentals? Questions like this triggered my imagination, invoking a desire to complete his tale."

A retired lawyer with a love of historical fiction, Longstreth masterfully melds fact, fiction, and contemporary ideas in his books.

"Why do historians devote so little attention to Machin?" says Longstreth. "It's because of what didn't happen on the Hudson. The British cut the first chain without testing it, and they never sailed against the second. Washington and Machin understood that the chain could deter without being tested at all."

Without Thomas Machin, the revolution may never have achieved victory. And without Longstreth, Machin and his chains across the river may have remained lost in the shadow of history.

About Bevis Longstreth: Bevis Longstreth is the author of four historical novels: Spindle and Bow, Return of the Shade, Boats Against the Current, and Chains Across the River. He combines his passion for history with a unique, contemporary perspective.

Mr. Longstreth is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. He practiced law in the New York City law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton, becoming a partner in 1970. From 1981-84 he served as a Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission. After returning to Debevoise & Plimpton in 1984, he retired from the practice of law in 1993 to teach at Columbia Law School and pursue other interests, among which was writing. He lives in Manhattan, New York with his wife, Clara, and their dog, McKenzie. They have three children and nine grandchildren.

