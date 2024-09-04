Vasion and MicroTech Secure $2.8M Print Automation Deal with the U.S. Army through NETCOM Partnership

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

[St. George, Utah and Delray Beach, FL September 4, 2024] – Vasion, the leader in cloud print and a leading innovator of digital workflow automation solutions, is proud to announce a landmark $2.8 million contract with the U.S. Army. This advancement marks a significant step towards improving security and efficiency for Army personnel and became a key component of the Army's adoption of a cloud-based virtual desktop and consolidation to unified Azure AD domains. This move optimizes taxpayer dollars by driving greater operational effectiveness.

The winning collaboration starts with Vasion's partnership with Ricoh, strengthened by Ricoh's established alliance with MicroTech. Through MicroTech's 23 IDIQs/BPAs, this partnership seamlessly connects to NETCOM, the U.S. Army's Network Enterprise Technology Command.

"By deploying cutting-edge print automation solutions, we are not only advancing print technology and enhancing operational efficiency but also demonstrating our steadfast commitment to supporting the U.S. Army and strengthening national security," said MicroTech CEO Tony Jimenez.

Vasion's PrinterLogic solution will serve as the cornerstone of this contract, offering robust print automation capabilities designed to meet the stringent security and operational requirements of the U.S. Army. This collaboration is a response to the critical challenges the Army faced in managing print securely within their virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) program. PrinterLogic bridges Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with on-premise environments, ensuring seamless integration and operational efficiency across the Army's extensive network.

"Securing this contract is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the U.S. Army's cybersecurity through innovative print automation solutions," said Vasion CEO Ryan Wedig. "Our cloud native PrinterLogic solution is specifically designed to meet the Army's stringent IL-4 security requirements. It provides unparalleled scalability and seamless integration, ensuring that we support the Army's mission with solutions as robust and adaptable as their operational needs."

Following a referral in January 2023, the Army initiated a pilot program with PrinterLogic, starting with 10,000 licenses. The success of this initial deployment has led to an expanded agreement potentially covering up to 150,000 printers distributed across multiple bases and supporting over 1.7 million users across the Army's operations.

The agreement includes provisions for scalability to match the Army's evolving operational needs. Vasion remains dedicated to working closely with Army administrators to ensure optimal deployment and continuous support of PrinterLogic for the Army's critical mission objectives.

About Vasion:

PrinterLogic, Inc, operating under the name Vasion, revolutionized print automation with a cloud-native SaaS solution and now leads the market with an intuitive orchestrated automation platform. Organizations can depend on the Vasion platform to integrate their print output with the digital work teams do today: capturing data, applying AI, OCR and ICR, building and automating workflows, digital signatures, universal content storage and search, built-in compliance controls, and now uniting end user print and output management for the first time with a cloud-based output automation offering. Vasion accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise by enabling leaders to leverage advanced integrations for AI—with robust security in a Zero Trust environment—while integrating, directing, and analyzing their automations through a single platform.