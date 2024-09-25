For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

Unpublished Colorado Authors-to-Be Honored

September 25, 2024. Denver, Colo. The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame presented five aspiring unpublished authors with $2,000 scholarships and a 12-month mentorship each to support them in their publishing success on Monday, September 16, 2025 in a festive luncheon celebration. The ages of the scholarship winners ranged from 20 to 53.

The 2024 full Scholarship Winners are: Adida Amador, Jillie Bea Jennings, Becky Jensen, Julia Jackson, and Adia Reynolds. Two finalists will also be honored: Janice Keller and Brittany Exline were honored with $200 scholarships and the mentorship program.

Full scholarships were underwitten by Judith Briles, The Book Shepherd and Founder of the Hall and the MarLar Foundation. The other scholarships were underwritten by donations from the public. Emceed by award-winning author and Hall Board Chairman Mara Purl, speakers included Janice Carroll, manager of the Colorado Blvd Barnes & Noble and underwriter of one of the scholarships. Previous winners Vanessa Gomez and Chris Veasey shared the publishing journey with the sold out audience.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame



The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their published works. The Authors' Hall of Fame recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The next Induction for published authors who have achieved success to the Authors Hall of Fame will be held on September 6, 2025. Nominations for authors to be inducted are now open to the public on the Hall's website. The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2025 celebration.

website, www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. Additional information about the upcoming events, donations, Attitudes at Altitude newsletter, board members and past inductees is also available on the website.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

###