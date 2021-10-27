USICE Is Hiring IT Specialists – Information Assurance US-Wide

From: Kathryn Troutman - Federal Career Coach(r) Washington , DC Wednesday, October 27, 2021



The IT Specialist postions are in many US locations. October 27, 2021 | Washington, DC. The Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USICE) is hiring at least 24 IT (Information Security) Specialists. These positions would be under the jurisdiction of USICE's Office of the Chief Information Officer. This job could be telecommute as determined by the agency out of numerous locations – see below for list. The USAJOBs announcement is open until April 26, 2022 with cut-off dates. The grade level is GS 12 with promotion potential to GS 14. Look at the Vacancy Announcement here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/599738400 Many Locations: These 20+ positions include the following locations – Altoona, Pennsylvania; Austin, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Boston, Massachusetts; Buffalo, New York; Chandler, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Eagle Pass, Texas; Fort Snelling, Minnesota; Greenwood Village, Colorado; Honolulu, Hawaii; Irving, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; Long Beach, California; Los Angeles, California; Manchester, New Hampshire; McAllen, Texas; Midland, Texas; Rio Rico, Arizona; San Bernardino, California; San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Tukwila, Washington; and Washington, District of Columbia. Responsibilities As an Information Technology Specialist (Information Security), GS-12, you will perform the following duties: Troubleshooting IT security problems that affect the availability of intranet applications and recommending actions that will minimize risks;

that affect the availability of intranet applications and recommending actions that will minimize risks; Uses judgement, initiative, and resourcefulness in deviating from established methods to modify, adapt, and/or refine broader guidelines to resolve specific complex and/or intricate issues and problems; and

to modify, adapt, and/or refine broader guidelines to resolve specific complex and/or intricate issues and problems; and Establishing, implementing, and interpreting the requirements of agency compliance with higher-level policy directives and executive orders governing infrastructure protection. QUALIFICATIONS In order to be found minimally qualified for this position, you must meet both the Basic Requirements and Minimum Qualifications as outlined below: BASIC REQUIREMENTS: You must have Information Technology related experience, demonstrated by paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training (for example, IT certification) which shows proficiency in each of the following competencies: Problem Solving: Solving complex or sensitive problems by developing and proposing strategic alternatives; identifying possible conflicts and shared benefits; helping team anticipate problems and identifying and evaluating potential sources of information.

Solving complex or sensitive problems by developing and proposing strategic alternatives; identifying possible conflicts and shared benefits; helping team anticipate problems and identifying and evaluating potential sources of information. Oral Communication: Convincingly conveying complex information to customers; presenting thoughts that are well-organized and demonstrating confidence in the facts and ideas.

Convincingly conveying complex information to customers; presenting thoughts that are well-organized and demonstrating confidence in the facts and ideas. Customer Service: Resolving routine and non-routine problems, questions, or complaints; developing and maintaining strong, mutually supportive working relationships with customers; conducting evaluation of support to determine quality of services and customer satisfaction.

Resolving routine and non-routine problems, questions, or complaints; developing and maintaining strong, mutually supportive working relationships with customers; conducting evaluation of support to determine quality of services and customer satisfaction. Attention to Detail: Completing thorough and accurate work independently, even in the most difficult or stressful situations; occasionally reviewing work completed by others. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: You qualify for the GS-12 grade level if you possess one (1) year of specialized experience, equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service, performing duties such as: Providing guidance in planning and implementing migration activities;

in planning and implementing migration activities; Updating the organization's contingency or disaster recovery plans to respond to new security requirements or changes in the IT architecture;

to respond to new security requirements or changes in the IT architecture; Planning and coordinating the delivery of an IT security awareness training program for end users at all levels in the organization;

for end users at all levels in the organization; Evaluating new security authentication technologies such as public key infrastructure certificates, secure cards, and biometrics. FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BENEFITS The Federal Government Job Benefits are great! Read HERE WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT YOUR FEDERAL RESUME The average length of a Federal-style resume is 5 pages. Be sure to include specific IT projects in your resume that will demonstrate the requirements and qualifications above. The Federal Resume Guidebook, 7th Edition has a chapter on writing the IT Specialist Federal Resume. The format in the book is very successful. Federal jobs guru Kathryn Troutman recommends that you follow this format. Resume Place, Inc. Certified Federal Resume Writers can review your resume during a one hour consultation. It is very important to demonstrate the qualifications in the resume. The Human Resources Specialists will not infer any information. Your Qualifications, as above, must be written in the resume to get Best Qualified and Referred for the vacancy. This is a Direct Hire position, which means hiring is faster than the regular Federal process. Kathryn Troutman is the Founder and President of Resume Place, Inc., a Federal Career Consulting business located in Baltimore, MD. Her firm specializes in writing and designing professional federal resumes, as well as consulting, coaching and education on the federal hiring process. She is the author of many best-selling federal career books, including the Federal Resume Guidebook, 7th Ed. See the books at https://resume-place.com/books/ Troutman is an enthusiastic and knowledgeable media guest, appearing on Beverly Jones’s Jazzed about Work on NPR’s WOUB, Carol Fishman Cohen’s 3, 2, 1 iRelaunch (Relaunching Your Career), Mark Miller’s Repurpose Your Career, and numerous times on Mike Causey’s Your Turn show on Federal News Network. Her business, The Resume Place, had been featured in The Washington Post. To hear interviews of this top federal jobs expert, click here.

