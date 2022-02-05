U.S. Moves To Help Allies If Russia Cuts Off Their Fuel Because Of Ukraine Crisis

Saturday, February 5, 2022

It's a classic example of anticipating and preparing for a worst-case scenario in a possible crisis.

The New York Times reported last month that, "The Biden Administration announced.... that it was working with gas and crude oil suppliers from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia to bolster supplies to Europe in coming weeks, in an effort to blunt the threat that Russia could cut off fuel shipments in the escalating conflict over Ukraine."

In a background call with reporters today, a senior White House official said that, "We've analyzed the impacts of potential disruptions, and we're going to work to ensure Europe has alternative energy supplies under the most likely energy scenarios."

The actions the U.S. government is taking—and how and why they are taking them—provide important insights and lessons for business leaders about preparing for worst-case crisis scenarios at their own companies and organizations.

The White House official touched on the following issues and topics:

Contingency Plans

"For the last several weeks, as you've seen in some of the reports, we've been collaborating with our European allies to identify areas where Russia could use energy as a weapon in its aggressive strategy against Ukraine.

"These include, for us, contingency planning in the event of a Russian invasion as they attempt to upend the world order, to damage infrastructure, or withholding supplies from markets in a retaliation for sanctions or other countermeasures by the United States and our allies.

Scenarios

Working With Counties And Suppliers

"And we are working very closely with several European countries and with the European Commission, as well as with suppliers around the world. And I should add, this is an area that is complex, because Europe is not — we talk a lot about the total volume and total supply and — in storage in Europe, but the story of Europe is making sure that you have the access to the right locations in Europe that would be most affected by Russian cut-off of supplies and where storage is lower than other places in Europe.

If Russia Does Not Invade Ukraine

"The second stage: These are really contingency plans to see what happens between Russia and Ukraine. If Russia does not invade Ukraine and it comes back to its senses and avoids the conflict that we are all discussing, then our mitigation efforts will look very, very different in looking towards ensuring that there are enough supplies over the spring and summer, as we would normally do, to ensure a more robust and secure winter next year."

Being Prepared

"If the efforts that we are undergoing now— those are "'if, when necessary,' so that we are prepared in that scenario of conflict where supplies are being curtailed, either due to damage of infrastructure or by design, we will be able to have these suppliers standing ready to increase their supply into Europe. And then that would take, obviously, a number of days to—to a week or two—to reroute those supplies.

Ensuring Continuation Of Supplies

"So, knowing that there is still natural gas in storage in Europe, but just not enough, we would be able to draw on storage for the first couple of weeks as these supplies come in and supply the rest. That's the contingency effort that we're putting in now to cut down that effort from months to just days and weeks, and to be able to have a seamless continuation of winter supplies and into the spring.

"What we're looking at is to make sure that there are some suppliers that are able to bring on volumes into Europe through pipelines and by increasing their production.

"And that is where we are — that is a primary focus to look at areas that — companies that have capacity to surge their actual output of production of gas that they would not normally do under current — under their longer-term planning and planning for 2022, but, as a result of the current conditions, have conducted reviews of their own capabilities and fields and — to see how much they can increase that output on a relatively temporary basis.

"So, for a number of months, while we're in a crisis — potentially in a crisis mode.

Collaboration

"We're working with countries and companies around the world to ensure the security of supply and to mitigate against price shocks affecting both the American people and the global economy."

Impact On Markets

"A disruption in the physical energy supplies transiting Ukraine would, clearly, most acutely affect natural gas markets in Europe. And so we're engaging our European allies to coordinate our response planning, including talking to them how they deploy their existing energy stockpiles, which are, obviously, at significantly low levels this year due to the reduced Russian supplies over the last several months."

"We've been working to identify additional volumes of non-Russian natural gas from various areas of the world — from North Africa and the Middle East to Asia and the United States."

Discussions With Buyers And Suppliers

"Correspondingly, we're in discussions with major natural gas producers around the globe to understand their capacity and willingness to temporarily surge natural gas output and to allocate these volumes to European buyers.

"We're also preparing to mitigate against more extreme and, I should add, less likely scenarios where Russia would cut off energy supplies through other European routes."

"We're also engaging with major buyers and suppliers of LNG to ensure flexibility in their existing contracts and storage — and how they manage their storage to enable the diversion to Europe if necessary."

