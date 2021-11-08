Typical Senior Has 60 Medicare Drug Plans To Choose From Reports AAMSI

The typical senior has some 60 different drug plans to choose from according to a report from the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"We are half way through Medicare's Open Enrollment when seniors should compare drug plans for the coming year," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "Plans change and new ones may be available that can provide better coverage and cost less."

During Medicare Open Enrollment individuals have the opportunity to compare their current coverage and may be able to switch to a better plan. "There are 24 million Americans with a stand-alone Medicare drug plan," Slome notes. "Depending on where you live, there can be anywhere from 10 to typically 30 different plans to choose from."

Slome notes that there can be significant reasons to compare stand-alone coverage while plan changes are still allowed.

"Most seniors take prescription medications," Slome acknowledged. "The plan can change how they will cover the drugs you take currently. Or, you have started taking a new drug during this past year and can find far better coverage saving hundreds of dollars in the process."

The Association makes available on online tool that can compare 2022 drug plan costs. "It's free and easy to use and doesn't require that you enter any personal information," Slome explains.

December 7 is the final day to make changes under Medicare Open Enrollment. "Waiting until the final days could be a mistake if you want or need to speak to a human being," Slome advises. "There are so many millions of seniors and just not enough people around to help advise them."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Insurance Sales Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local independent Medicare insurance brokers and agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.