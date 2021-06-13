‘Trust is the Foundation of our Greatest Personal Freedom,’ says prominent ethics coach and PhD

Seattle, WA—Every moment of our lives, we make choices. Some of our choices can change the world, and some of our choices only change one moment of the day, but each choice we make has the potential to change the world for the better. What would happen if you could trust yourself to make good, moral choices all the time? What would happen if you could trust those around you to make good, moral choices all the time? How much happier and fulfilled would we be as a society?

These are the questions that Christopher Gilbert, PhD, tackles in his new book, The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time.

In this increasingly toxic moral era, trust and authenticity grow more precious by the minute. The truth is that our most rewarding business, personal, and family relationships are founded on honesty. The Noble Edge invites readers into an inspirational conversation about building trust that is spiced with personal stories, humorous anecdotes, and invaluable guidance.

"The important ethical issues of today are not found in arguing about which schoolyard bully is the most unethical," says Gilbert. "That's the smoke in the moral room. The fire is our misguided belief that 'good' people make the good decisions and 'bad' people make the unethical ones, when we all go up and down the moral ladder every day."

Christopher Gilbert has a PhD in Organization and Management, specializing in Leadership Ethics. He is a co-founder of NobleEdge Consulting and has worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on food security and human capacity development programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

"The Noble Edge is truly an inspirational book, encouraging us to become the best versions of ourselves, and to advance into a society that rests on trust, respect, and ethical choices. Highly recommended." —Rachel Song, Editor and Writer

"Wow! I couldn't put it down. The book is brilliant, inspiring, filled with humor that informs and amazing personal stories. If I were still Dean of the USC Law School, I would assign it to every student." —The Honorable Dorothy Nelson, Past Dean, University of Southern California Law School, Retired Chair of the United States Baha'i National Spiritual Assembly

The Noble Edge is as useful in the board room as it is in the family room, and it contains a powerful model that sharpens the ethical lens and empowers readers to apply nine transformational concepts for bringing better ethics into their relationships, organizations, communities and the world.

"Ethics isn't about information, it's about transformation," says Gilbert. "We need a national conversation about what it means to do right in business and in life despite the personal, professional, and social pressures to ignore what is right in favor of what passes for 'success'."

The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, ISBN 978-1631954054 (e-book) $8.49, (paperback) $17.95, Morgan James Publishing, 254 pages, Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About Christopher Gilbert, PhD: Dr. Christopher Gilbert is a senior international ethics consultant and popular keynote speaker. As co-founder of NobleEdge Consulting, he has worked with Fortune 500, government, and non-profit organizations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, traveling the globe to spearhead sustainability, human capacity development, and business conduct programs.

With over 25 years of award-winning teaching experience in colleges and universities on four continents, Chris has also pioneered nationally recognized professional development and ethics centers. As a motivational speaker and author, he is well known for his informative humor, authenticity, and personalized inspiration. He holds a PhD specializing in leadership ethics, a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in geology.

Chris is privileged to split the remaining ten minutes of his spare time between his daughters and grandchildren, community theater, and gourmet cooking adventures with his wife, Marie, (including an authentic re-creation of Titanic's last, first class, eleven-course dinner). He and his family are blessed to live and sail on the beautiful estuarian waters of the Salish Sea outside Seattle, Washington.

Chris is the author of the bestselling There's No Right Way to Do the Wrong Thing and his newest release, The Noble Edge: Reclaiming an Ethical World One Choice at a Time, an inspirational conversation about truth and trust. You can find more information about Chris Gilbert on his website, nobleedgeconsulting.com.

