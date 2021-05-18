Total Market Value of Cryptocurrency Surpasses U.S. Currency in Circulation

From: Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Oklahoma City , OK Tuesday, May 18, 2021

An interesting event occurred this past week. The total market value of the 300 largest cryptocurrency assets surpassed the value of all physical U.S. dollars in circulation. Statistician Willy Woo analyzed recent trading data and concluded this year's bull run is different from the rest because speculative hands are not holding and seasoned investors – including banks and institutions - are buying up the slack at higher prices than ever. "This cycle is different; the movement of coins to strong holders is unprecedented," he summarized. Best regards, Womack Investment Advisers, Inc. WOMACK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, INC. Oklahoma / Main Office: 1366 E. 15th Street - Edmond, OK 73013



California Office: 4660 La Jolla Village Dr., Ste. 100 - San Diego, CA 92122



Phone (405) 340-1717 - Toll Free (877) 340-1717 Website: www.womackadvisers.com omack Investment Advisers, Inc. (WIA) is a registered investment adviser whose principal office is located in Oklahoma. Womack Investment Advisers, Inc. is also registered in the State of California, the State of Illinois, the State of Indiana, and the State of Texas. WIA only transacts business in sates where it is properly registered, or excluded, or exempted from registration requirements.

