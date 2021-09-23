Top of Mind Thursday - September 23, 2021: We've Got a Problem, America!

What's the biggest issue facing America today: COVID-19? Vaccine and masks mandates? Crumbling infrastructure? Droughts and wildfires? Hurricanes and floods? Migrants at the border? Funding the government?

Nope. These all take a back seat to the new issue that is actually keeping you up at night: Junk sleep.

Junk, what?

In a new series of TV commercials, actor Liev Schreiber tells us all the things that are off in our lives are due to junk sleep--not getting the right quantity of good quality shut-eye.

Liev walks us through a series of mishaps that happen because America isn't getting a good night's sleep--like leaving your laptop on the bus, literally. He tells us junk sleep is an accident waiting to happen.

Now he doesn't do this out of the goodness of his heart. Liev's solution is to get a new mattress from the company sponsoring his ads, Mattress Firm.

I'm not sure that will solve the sleep problem, but it did make us laugh--breaking through the never-ending series of similar ads for cars, fast food, insurance companies, etc., etc.--all of which tend to put me into a junk sleep-like stupor.

Sleep on that, America.

