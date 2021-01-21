Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Top of Mind Thursday, Jan 21, 2021: Much to Heal, Much to Build, Much to Gain
Text
Top of Mind Thursday, Jan 21, 2021: Much to Heal, Much to Build, Much to Gain
From:
Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc. Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc.
San Francisco, CA
Thursday, January 21, 2021

 
Top of Mind Thursday memo from leverage2market.com
 
Yesterday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, with Kamala Harris as the 49th vice president. 
 
Leverage2Market logo
 
This was no ordinary inauguration. The pandemic and recent violence at the Capitol limited attendees and forced the cancellation or reimagining of many of the traditional aspects of an American inauguration.
 
But in spite of the chill in both the air and the political climate, the overall feeling of the day was about possibilities--starting fresh, carrying forward, seeing each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors. 
 
There was recognition for the Capitol police officer who likely saved the lives of Mike Pence and members of the Senate. Lady Gaga sang an amazing rendition of the national anthem. Members of both parties welcomed the new president and the new vice president, who is the first woman and first person of color to occupy the office. 
 
Some of the most powerful words spoken yesterday came from 22 year old Amanda Gorman, who is the Youth Poet Laureate and the descendent of slaves:
 
We will rebuild, reconcile, and recover in every known nook of our nation; in every corner called our country, our people diverse and beautiful will emerge battered and beautiful. When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new day blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it.
 
President Biden said unity is the path forward. Now it's up to us to follow his lead.
Subscribe to this newsletter.

 

Contact me to find out how you can get heard above the noise--even in a crisis situation.
 
Marketing Above the Noise by Linda J. Popky
Check out our  marketing leadership podcasts and  the video trailer for my book, Marketing Above the Noise: Achieve Strategic Advantage with Marketing that Matters.  
 
 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Linda Popky
Title: President
Group: Leverage2Market Associates
Dateline: Redwood Shores, CA United States
Direct Phone: 650 281-4854
Jump To Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc. Jump To Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc.
Contact Click to Contact