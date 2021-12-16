Top of Mind Thursday - December 16, 2021: Changing the Game

On Tuesday, just a few minutes into the game between the Warriors and the Knicks, Stephen Curry became the NBA's all time leader in three-point shooting.

Curry did this in 40% fewer games than the previous leader, Ray Allen, which means as long as he's healthy, he's likely to add considerably to his total.

Steph's father, Dell Curry, in his day was one of the most accurate three-point shooters in the game. He taught young Steph (and Steph's little brother, Seth) to shoot from distance from the time they were children.

What was a novelty back then is now a key part of the game. Not just the NBA, but college players and even young kids in pick-up games know they have to develop a solid three-point shot. And that's changed the way the game of basketball is now played.

Steph Curry didn't set out to break records or change the game--he wasn't even considered a top draft pick. But he kept working hard, with consistent, long, grueling, practice sessions daily till he perfected his shot. When he could reliably make a long-distance basket, Steph pushed out further and further. Some of his shots now are far enough out, it seems they should be worth four points instead of three.

How are you changing the way the game is played in your industry? What are you working at consistently? How are you pushing the envelope to go a little further than anyone else?

No matter what business you're in, if you don't keep extending your capabilities, one thing's for certain--someone else will come along and change the game. Would you rather be the game changer--or the team that has to defend against the Steph Curry of your industry?

