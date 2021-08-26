Top of Mind Thursday : August 26 2021 - They're Calling it WHAT?

This week, the FDA gave format approval to the COVID-10 vaccine from Pfizer.

This is big news because it means that individuals and organizations who were holding off on vaccinations (or on requiring them for their employees) now have official notice this is an approved drug.

No sooner had this been made public than Pfizer announced the drug would now be marketed under its new name: Comirnity.

Comirni-what?

There is a logic to how this was put together. The word includes references to COVID, mRNA, immunity and community. OK, there's login to that, but it doesn't just roll off the tongue.

It's not like Pfizer hasn't been able to come up with a catchy name before. This is the company that sells Viagra, after all. Supposedly, a branding company that calls itself the best in the industry advised Pfizer on this name. Hmm.

The problem is any name that requires that much explanation is sort of defeating the purpose. We can easily remember made-up brand names, like Google, Lyft, Uber, YouTube...even Viagra. But Comirnity? Probably not.

How easy is it for your customers to remember your brands? Are the names of your products and services memorable? Or, are they easily forgotten by busy prospects and customers? Are your competitors' product names more sticky than yours?

Or, will your customers be saying, "We got that great vaccine. Can't remember the name though. Maybe it was Moderna?"

Subscribe to this newsletter.