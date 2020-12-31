Top of Mind Thursday 2021: Good Riddance

From: Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc. San Francisco , CA Thursday, December 31, 2020

From impeachment hearings in January to overflowing hospital wards in December, 2020 has been one helluva year. In between, we lost 340,000 Americans to the pandemic and had a presidential election that is still being contested. But rather than rehash that and everything else that happened this past year (Remember the killer hornets? Yes, that was also this year), this is the time to look forward to 2021. Winston Churchill said, those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it. What can we learn from 2020? Pandemics don't discriminate. Viral infections don't choose political parties or religious beliefs, and they don't really care about infringing on your freedom. We are all vulnerable. Polarization can occur even on the most mundane matters. It's not about facts--it's about perceptions. And perceptions on even simple things can be a world apart. In the midst of every cloud, there ARE silver linings: We've learned to adapt, to use technology more effectively, to create new ways of connecting and earning a living. We can make incredible advances when we put our minds to it. The accelerated development of COVID vaccines occurred faster than anyone ever predicted. What else can we do when we bring smart people together without considering their nationality or business affiliation? Even through the polarization, we have seen some of the best of human nature throughout the year. People taking care of other people, taking risks to help others, and doing good where good really needed to be done. This too will pass. And we need to work now to be prepared to work hard and build success in the coming year. As we say good bye and good riddance to 2020, it's time to open the door for better times that are already on the way. Subscribe to this newsletter. Contact me to find out how you can get heard above the noise--even in a crisis situation. Check out our marketing leadership podcasts and the video trailer for my book, Marketing Above the Noise: Achieve Strategic Advantage with Marketing that Matters. Download a free chapter now. What are people saying? Buy now

