Timeliness of Book and Song about Trump’s Loss

Since Trump and his supporters in the RNC and on the streets are still claiming that Trump won and was cheated by fraudulent voting, the book He Lost, He Lost! And the song of the same name are more relevant than ever, especially with the beginning of the impeachment trial on February 9.

He Lost, He Lost! is a satiric illustrated book, which includes the lyrics to 5 songs and 55 cartoons with commentary about the four major reasons Trump lost. A video intro to the book is on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/d9abHCz3lRY. The book on Amazon is at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1949537595. The He Lost, He Lost song is at https://youtu.be/t4aLWWlXvdo.

The song describes how Trump tried to be king, but the people spoke and want his reign to end, since they want a caring leader once again, not one seeking money and power. And so he lost!

The four major reasons Trump lost described in the book's illustrations and commentary are these:

- Trump is Bats, in that he is like a bat flying in the dark, so he can't see what's real very well, and he's running or running away like a bat out of hell.

- Trump Is Nuts, in that he is like a variety of nuts from peanuts to cashews and pecans, and finally he is carted off to the nuthouse.

- Trump Is an Animal, in that he is like a male animal fighting for power, women, and territory;

- Trump is like a Variety of Extinct Animals or Humans, in that he is like many dinosaurs and other extinct creatures.

And here are comments by a few raving fans of the book:

"He Lost, He Lost! is a fun, yet insightful look into the malignant narcissist that just left the White house. It is an easy read that 80,000,000 of us can enjoy."

Charles E. Hooper, Speaker Coach, Sacramento, California

"If you need a good laugh during this trying time, check out this new book. It's an SNL literary approach with great illustrations and satire."

John Covert, Crystal Image Variety Band, Jackson, California

"This book brings some laughs and light in a dark time. Sure to make you smile. For me it's a must read."

Mark Gagnon, Film Critic, Los Angeles, California

As for the author, Sandi Derring has long been following the ups and downs of Trump's 2016 campaign, White House years, 2020 election, and final defeat. She also supports science, preserving the environment, recognizing climate control, and eradicating the coronavirus -- all things Trump is against or has chosen to ignore.

