Three States Add Medigap Birthday Rule Benefits For Seniors Reports AAMSI

Three states are making available a significant benefit for seniors with Medicare Supplement insurance starting January 1 reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"The Medigap birthday rule will now be available to seniors in Illinois, Nevada and Idaho," states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "Previously only California and Oregon offered this unique benefit available for consumers with Medicare Supplement coverage." Medicare Supplement insurance is often referred to as Medigap coverage.

The birthday rule is a nickname for the special opportunity that enables residents of the five states to switch Medigap coverage. "The rules are not the same in each state," Slome explains. "However, in general the key benefit is the ability to switch plans without having to undergo health underwriting. This can be a significant benefit as one ages."

The Association recently posted a webpage with state specific Medigap birthday rule details. "This is probably one of the least known opportunities available to seniors," Slome admits. According to the Association some 14 million Americans have a Medicare Supplement insurance policy.

"If you are interested in knowing more about the rule and the opportunity to switch it pays to connect with a local Medicare insurance agent," Slome advises. "Switching the right way is critically important."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of educated planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.