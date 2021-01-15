Think Healthy Announcement:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 15, 2021

THINK HEALTHY ANNOUNCE THE RELEASE OF THEIR NEW LINE OF HOME RELIEF KITS SET TO RELEASE IN Q1 OF 2021

Los Angeles-- Dr. Romina Ghassemi, founder and inventor of Think Healthy, announced that a series of new home kits that target problem areas in the body such as neck, head, and posture will be released in the first quarter of 2021.

The chiropractor recommended kits are designed for at-home use to alleviate discomforts such as Head & Neck discomforts, Text Neck (FHS), and Poor Posture. The home kits are not to replace a doctor or a chiropractor, but rather to compliment collaboration and presentation measures. Each kit is designed differently with its own accessories for each target area, and they all come with a posture corrector.

After many years she realized that her hands & experience could not be everywhere, Dr. Romina developed products and tools where her patients could proactively correct themselves in the comfort of their home. Endorsements and recommendations of her products from other health care professionals extends her dream of helping people take the right step toward better health. "As a chiropractor with over 26 years of experience, I have seen it all. Scheduling office visits can be challenging, so these uniquely selected home kits are great products for at-home personal use between visits, or collaborative teamwork with your health care professional as you progress towards better health." says CEO & Founder of Think of Healthy.

Posture Relief Kit, $125:

Poor posture can be the underlying cause of bodily aches and pains. If left uncorrected, this problem can lead to severe muscular-skeletal issues & early degenerative arthritis condition. Your home kit helps reduce damages and offers you a choice towards correction. Use daily for 12 weeks and feel the improved changes.

Features:

Wearable posture brace, posture training figure 8 resistive band and three-phase exercises, neck traction and cervical curve training, lower back disc hydration, and two torso relaxing massage balls.

Benefits:

The instant posture corrector brace corrects poor posture habits while sitting, standing, or driving. Neck and lower back traction kits to retrain and relax the overloaded muscles from daily poor posture habits, daily three phases of progressive core muscle strengthening using resistive bands, home posture exercises to stabilize the changes with other equipment.

Neck Relief Kit, $99:

The neck is a coordinated network of nerves, bones, joints, and muscles. Self-care can alleviate neck discomfort. Your Home kit has selected home tools to improve posture, traction the neck, strengthen the weak muscles, and massage the tight muscles.

Features:

Chiropractors highly recommend a home kit for home management of neck and shoulder stiffness. The kit includes two massage balls, cervical Y-traction, neck pillow, and BAX-U Posture support.

Benefits:

Those who suffer from forward head syndrome, tech neck, cervicogenic headaches, or straight neck will benefit from this home kit. It promotes a deep state of relaxation, an increased range of mobility, and an overall healthier state of being.

About Think Healthy:

Think Healthy founder and inventor, Dr. Romina Ghassemi, set out to create the best back brace for real people. Her long journey as both a Chiropractor and an innovative patent holder has resulted in a line of high-quality Posture Corrector Support for posture designed to promote better posture for everyday lifestyle challenges.

It all started with an advanced Back Support Brace to help everyday people treat back and neck pain, prevent slouching, prevent spinal degeneration, improve posture, and generally improve the function of your muscles and spine.

About Dr. Romina:

Driven to help millions of people, Dr. Romina has made it her life's mission to help people rid themselves of pain. She has been a leading Chiropractor in Los Angeles, specializing in Spinal Biomechanics Correction since graduating from the UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED HEALTH AND SCIENCES in 1995. She ran and operated multiple Chiropractic & Physical Medicine clinics in Los Angeles.

Website: www.Thinkhealthy.com