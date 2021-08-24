Theories of Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS on ‘Bleak Reality of Racial Disparity in Surgical Care’ Showcased on KevinMD.com

Washington, D.C.—KevinMD.com, social media's leading physician voice, showcased the well-researched conclusion about the racial disparities in surgical outcomes which exist across the U.S. healthcare system. Founded by Kevin Pho, MD, KevinMD is the web's leading platform where physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, medical students, and patients share their insight and tell their stories. The KevinMD platform includes Keynote Physician Speaking, Podcasts, Physician Coaching and more. KevinMD.com gets over 3-million monthly page views and has over 250,000 followers on Twitter and Facebook.

Top-notch surgeon at George Washington University and author of Resetting Healthcare Post-COVID-19 Pandemic: The Patient Handbook, Dr. Prasad carefully researched the problem of racial disparity in surgical outcomes and believes he has some solutions. He is set to participate at Pittsburgh Business Group on Health's 2021 Symposium on Thursday, September 9th. Andrew Yang, former 2020 Presidential Candidate, is the keynote speaker for the Symposium while Dr. Prasad will participate in an expert panel discussion, from 8:00 am to 9:00 am EDT, on ways to recognize health inequity and share strategies that leaders are taking to address the issue. Other participants include Jessica Brooks, President and CEO, PBGH, BJ Leber, Adagio Health, William Generett, Duquesne University and Cheryl Hall-Russell, Moderator, Black Women Wise Women, LLC

Read the whole article on KevinMD.com at https://www.kevinmd.com/blog/2021/08/the-bleak-reality-of-racial-disparity-in-surgical-care.html. In the end, all Dr. Prasad's research prompted him to a create SurgiQuality, a concierge system which helps handhold patients as their records are sent to multiple surgeons within their network. These cases are presented without race and ethnicity demographic information. Using the system, surgeons make decisions more objectively and patients are empowered with tools to make well-informed decisions.

"I want people to realize that we have a serious quality issue in medicine today," says Dr. Prasad. "The healthcare system must be held accountable. I firmly believe that SurgiQuality plays a key role in helping patients regain control of the healthcare process, empowering them with the tools to make well-informed, health-positive decisions."

Resetting Healthcare Book Trailer





Dr. Prasad has been a practicing surgeon for nearly thirty years in the super-specialized field of otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery, a subspecialty within otolaryngology head and neck surgery (ENT). Prasad is one of the few surgeons in his specialty to complete three fellowships in neurotology, advanced head and neck oncologic surgery, and cranial base surgery. He is an assistant clinical professor at George Washington University and the founder of SurgiQuality. His thirty years as a surgeon has given him deep insight into the flaws in the surgery referral process.

Resetting Healthcare Post-COVID-19 Pandemic: The Patient Handbook, ISBN-10: ‎1737199416 ISBN-13: ‎978-1737199410, Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, available at Amazon.

Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, has been a practicing surgeon for nearly thirty years in the super-specialized field of otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery, a subspecialty within otolaryngology head and neck surgery (ENT). Prasad is one of the few surgeons in his specialty to complete three fellowships in neurotology, advanced head and neck oncologic surgery, and cranial base surgery. He is an assistant professor at George Washington University.

As a medical director for an ambulatory surgery center, he was one of the first to start bundling surgical services for all-inclusive prices in 2014. In the same year, Prasad founded SurgiQuality, with a mission to help surgical patients connect to best-in-class surgeons who operate in a cost-efficient environment.

He is the author of Resetting Healthcare, which examines the lack of transparency in surgical care and offers SurgiQuality as a solution. Prasad practices and lives in the Washington, DC, area with his amazing wife, Deepika, and their four very accomplished adult children, Meghna, Kiran, Neha, and Dilan.

You can find more information on Dr. Sanjay Prasad and Resetting Healthcare at www.resettinghealthcare.com.

Media Contact: For a review copy of Resetting Healthcare or to arrange an interview with Dr. Sanjay Prasad, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist