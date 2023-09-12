From: Jan Du Plain - Du Plain Global Enterprises Washington , DC Tuesday, September 12, 2023



Theatre Washington Announces the Launch of Theatre Week 2023 WASHINGTON, DC – September 12, 2023 – Theatre Washington announced the return of Theatre Week, a three-week long celebration of the launch of the 2023-2024 theatre season in the Washington, DC region. Taking place from September 21, 2023 - October 8, 2023, Theatre Week, modeled after Restaurant Week, will offer residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the vibrant and diverse theatre scene in the Washington, DC-area with spectacular shows at discounted prices, a Kickoff Fest, and other free events. Tickets for Theatre Week productions will be on sale beginning September 11 and tickets and registration for events are available now. Throughout Theatre Week, over 25 area productions will offer discounted tickets at $20, $40, and $60 through TodayTix, the official ticketing partner of Theatre Week 2023. "In the nation's capital, where history and creativity converge, our professional theatre scene stands as a dynamic testament to the power of live theatre. We are thrilled to announce that Theatre Week is back to celebrate the launch of the 2023-2024 theatre season," said Amy Austin, Theatre Washington President and CEO. "We are excited to raise the curtain and invite people across the DC Metro area and beyond to see a show (or two), and participate in the many immersive experiences tailored to engage new and seasoned theatre goers alike." This year's celebration goes beyond the stage, providing a variety of ways to engage with the theatre community, starting with the 2023 Theatre Week Kickoff Fest taking place on Saturday, September 23 from 1-5pm at Arena Stage (1101 6th St SW). This interactive event, free with registration through TodayTix, will feature performances, workshops, conversations, free samples of locally-made food & drinks, giveaways, and more fun from over 40 DC-area theatres and dozens of theatre-makers. Additional events include: Rolling on the River Concert . On Sunday, September 24th at 2pm on the District Wharf (970 Wharf St SW), Potomac River Partners will join Theatre Washington and DC-area theatre artists to host an outdoor concert on the floating stage at the DC Wharf Transit Pier. Emceed by Aaron Myer, Executive Director of DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, this free event will feature performances of popular music by local stars including Felicia Curry, Rayanne Gonzales, Jimmy Mavrikes, De Carlo Raspberry, and Awa Sal Secka along with a band led by Marika Countoris.

Raising the Curtain on Women in #DCTheatre Walking Tour . On Sunday, September 24 from 1pm-3pm, meet Theatre Washington at the National Theatre, across the street from Freedom Plaza, for an free, interactive and historic walking tour focusing on the achievements and contributions made by women in local theatre throughout the decades. Participants will visit the city's historic theatre venues and will finish at the National Portrait Gallery (corner of 8th St NW and G St NW). This event is presented in partnership with WalkingTown DC.

#DCTheatre Bike Ride . On Saturday, September 30 at 9:30am, join Jose Carrasquillo (Ford's Theatre), Dina Soltan (Mosaic Theatre), Ed Senn (a theatre lover and a licensed DC tour guide for over ten years) and other local theatre-makers for a bicycle tour of some of DC's theatres. This popular community bike ride will allow participants to explore theatre venues across the DC Metro region hands-on with behind-the-scenes tours. This ride is relaxed pace and begins at Studio Theatre (1501 14th Street NW).

#DCTheatre Season Preview. On Monday, October 2 at 6:45pm at the Smithsonian's Ripley Center (1100 Jefferson Dr SW), join Lauren Halvorsen (freelance dramaturg and publisher of Nothing for the Group), Nicole Hertvik (Editor of DC Theater Arts), Sarah Marloff (Arts Editor of Washington City Paper), and André Hereford (Arts Reporter with Metro Weekly) for a panel discussion about the 2023-2024 theatre season, with a focus on new work and underrepresented communities. This event is $20 for Smithsonian Associates Members or $25 Non-Members.

A Stage of Their Own: A Tribute to DC's Early Black Women Performers and Playwrights. From October 5-7 (at 1377 R St NW), experience an immersive exhibit, curated by Emmy-winning producer Shellée Haynesworth of the Black Broadway on U Project. Beginning with an opening reception on Thursday, October 5 at 5pm, this exhibit aims to spark conversation and celebrate the accomplishments and works of Black women playwrights and performers who paved the way for "Black Broadway", a moniker given to D.C.'s U Street corridor in the early 20th century. The exhibit will be open from October 6 - October 8 from 2pm-6pm. Theatre Washington will host a press conference on September 14th at 11am, featuring remarks from Mayor Muriel Bowser, Gerren G. Price (President & CEO, Downtown DC BID), Elliott Ferguson (President & CEO, Destination DC), Maria Goyanes (Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company), and the cast of Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard at Ford's Theatre. To RSVP for the press conference, please email Krysten Copeland at krysten@kccopr.com. More information on Theatre Week shows, events, and registration is available at theatreweek.org. ### About Theatre Week Theatre Week 2023, taking place from September 21, 2023 - October 8, 2023, is a celebration of the DC-area theatre industry and offers $20, $40, and $60 tickets to over 20 productions at DC-area theatres, a free Kickoff Fest and other interactive events. The official ticketing partner of Theatre Week 2023 is TodayTix. Theatre Week 2023 is funded in part by the D.C. Commission on the Arts & Humanities, an agency supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Humanities DC, Events DC, Destination DC, Share Fund, Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation and the Max and Victoria Dreyfuss Foundation. Additional sponsors include the Ven at Embassy Row (official hotel sponsor), Arena Stage, Anxo Cider, Carmine's Italian Restaurant, Crazy Aunt Helen's, Just Ice Tea, and Q by Peter Chang. About Theatre Washington Through collaborative partnerships and programs, Theatre Washington supports the Washington, DC-area's professional theatre community to celebrate artistic achievement, strengthen the theatrical workforce, support institutional growth and advancement, and cultivate collective action. Theatre Washington's core programs include: the Helen Hayes Awards, Theatre Week, Theatre Summit, Theatre Work, and the Taking Care Fund.





