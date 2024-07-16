The White House Dog Race Heats Up

The last few months of the wild and crazy election race have shown the very different leadership styles of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, especially after the assassination attempt on Trump and RNC convention and after Biden's battle to stay in the race. These different styles are highlighted in the unique Dog Type Personality System, which has parallels with other personality systems such as Myers-Briggs, Color Profiling, and DISC. It uniquely uses popular dog breeds to characterize the four key personality types for better understanding oneself and others.

As Biden and Trump have shown both in their time in office and in the campaign, Donald Trump is like a German Shepherd, who uses force and power in being a leader, while Joe Biden is like a Golden Retriever, who wants to assist and support others. While Trump seeks to dominate in any relationship and is drawn to being a strong leader who directs people what to do, Biden seeks to build coalitions and teams and to lead through influencing others. Either leadership style can be effective, though different people prefer leaders with a different style, reflected in the great divisions in American society today and between Republicans, Democrats, and others in who they hope to win what might be called the Great White House Dog Race.

Now there's a video about the White House Dog Race, which just got published on YouTube at https://youtu.be/yGJpDGb8FJw. A song about the White House Dog Race is being released soon, too.

As for the other dog types, besides the German Shepherd, who typifies the dominant leadership type and the Golden Retriever, who typifies the supportive helper type, the other two types are these. The Pomeranian typifies the social people person, and the Border Collie typifies the researcher detail-oriented person. Individuals of any type can be effective leaders, but they have different styles and ways of relating to people.

More details about this system are described in What Type of Dog Are You by Gini Graham Scott, PhD, published by Waterside Productions.

The system can similarly be applied to other political leaders, and there are plans to develop a documentary about how different people are using the dog type system to better understand themselves and work with others. It will be filmed with Dear Skyyler Productions, a film production team Gini Scott has worked with on 18 films, 15 in distribution by major distributors. Most recently, she has worked with the team on a series of documentaries based on books she wrote about scams and the criminal justice system, published by American Leadership Books. These documentaries and books include: "Conned: A True Story" based on The Big Con" and "Con Artists Unveiled" turned into I Was Scammed. Both films are distributed by Gravitas Ventures. The books are on Amazon and the films can be seen on Apple TV: Conned: A True Story - Apple TV and Con Artists Unveiled - Apple TV. Another film, "Women in Prison or With Partners in Prison" is being launched at the American Film Market in November in Las Vegas based on two published books from American Leadership Books: Women with Partners in Prison and Women in Prison: Getting Locked Up, Being a Mother or in a Minority Group, and Getting Out.

