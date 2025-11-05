The Ultimate Self Help Book

BY Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond IBRT

"Paradigm Busters"

Marilyn L. Redmond's recent interview explains her past harrowing life that brought answers for herself and others to heal those situations into a life of flowing love. "Paradigm Busters" has more of her story in detail showing directions to grow beyond the past with the process described to move into living in the present releasing earlier times. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESU7uwr3lqY

Marilyn L. Redmond, a counselor, medium spiritual minister, and author stands as a guiding light for those seeking hope and healing. From enduring a life shadowed by trauma to becoming a source of wisdom and inspiration, her story illustrates the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of inner transformation.

There are individuals who shine so brightly that their light becomes a beacon of hope for others. Marilyn is one such individual. Her story is not just about overcoming adversity but about embracing the capacity for finding your love within and sharing it with the world.

Her harsh conditions as growing up and being in a marriage of domestic violence, mental illness, abuse, addictions, and more hardships kept her focus on survival, dependence, lack of being worthy, not good enough, fear of financial insecurity, and deficiency in other parts of her life, were bringing her down a path that felt like hell.

Her turning point came when during a near fatal car accident produced her sudden prayer, "Please help me, I really do not want to die". Within a few days, she found herself in a treatment center. She had become addicted to the prescriptions from her psychiatrist. There she discovered a spiritual path that emphasized looking inward rather than seeking external validation and help.

With Marilyn's many years of experiencing personal growth beyond her traumatic past, She has moved into the solutions and has grown beyond the problems, finding real answers to resolve her past thinking and behavior that were running her life. She found replacing the past harms with healthy new behaviors and thinking could resolve challenges into harmony. Marilyn found utilizing her new understanding to live in the NOW changed her life. Living in the moment is a gift and that is why it is called THE PRESENT.

She helps others from her new perception about life and how it works enabling her to guide clients through substantial transformations. She calls it being a soul healer. Healing during a meditative state brings comfort and closure replacing the truth for the childlike reactions from past trauma and abuse. In addition, Marilyn's work as a medium offers her clients the ability to connect and heal relationships with loved ones who have passed.

The ability to face life challenges instead of running from them brings maturity and joy. This brings an unusual perception and knowledge for assisting a person moving into a life of happiness and enjoyment. Having a rational mind to respond in a loving resolution creates a brand new life-style.

"So what I know today is that we all come in with blessings to help us turn to the light within, or God within, to find the truth of who we truly are. In addition, when you are looking outside for people to validate you, support you, or make you feel successful, that is all just an illusion. It is not real and it is not sustainable.

You intuition knows what you are to do because when you came into this planet, you wrote and agreed to a certain plan that is necessary for you to follow through in your life. If you do not follow that plan, that is when all these illnesses come along, and that is when the difficulties appear, in addition to the trauma and drama that get your attention. They are messages you are off the track of your agreement. They get your attention. You did not listen to your intuition and that brought on the problems.

"So many people doubt what's going on in their lives, but they are right on track. Even though we doubt ourselves.that is not what is really occuring. I give confidence for course correcting to find your proper path." Marilyn says, "The message is you have never been alone and you are loved by the universe.

Websites, https://www.angelicasgifts.com /

https://marilynlredmond.com/

https://booksbymarilyn.com/

Eleven Books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Rev.+Marilyn+L.+Redmond&i=digital-text&crid=8MUSPYY42KU8&sprefix=rev.+marilyn+l.+redmond%2Cdigital-text%2C156&ref=nb_sb_noss

200 You Tubes www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372

Blog http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./