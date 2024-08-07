The Stocks Get Dicey!

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Stock markets swelled and dropped like waves at the Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti.

It is often said that markets hate uncertainty. There was a lot of uncertainty last week, and it showed. "The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index soared 3 [percent] on Wednesday and then retreated almost that much on Thursday, before paring the decline at the close, for its biggest up-to-down rotation since May 2022. The S&P 500 Index sank 1.4 [percent], just one day after rallying 1.6 [percent]," reported Alexandra Semenova, Esha Dey, Carmen Reinicke, and Natalia Kniazhevich of Bloomberg.

High levels of market volatility reflect high levels of uncertainty. Here are three issues that have been top-of-mind for investors:

Will the United States experience a soft landing or dip into a recession?

Last week, investors became concerned that the U.S. economy may be slowing faster than anticipated. First, a key gauge showed that U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in July, reported Lucia Mutikani of Reuters. Then, on Friday, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent as employers added fewer new jobs than economists had anticipated.

Investors were in a tizzy after seeing weaker-than-expected data. Expectations about the magnitude of a possible Federal Reserve rate cut in September changed—and then changed again. On Friday, the CME FedWatch Tool registered a 74 percent probability of a half-percentage-point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, suggesting that the market thought the Fed was likely to begin easing rates too late and would have to lower aggressively. Markets took some calming breaths and, on Saturday, expectations had reversed. There was a 22 percent probability of a half-point cut in September and a 78 percent chance of a quarter-point drop.

Will geopolitical issues escalate?

There is a lot happening around the world that could affect financial markets. One concern is ongoing tensions in relations between the United States and China. In addition to tariffs and trade issues, there are allegations that China is providing support for Russian war efforts in Ukraine, and concerns about a possible conflict over Taiwan. Energy security also is a risk as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have disrupted energy supplies in some regions of the world, according to to S&P Global and David McHugh and Matthew Daly of AP News.

Who will win the United States election?

There has been—and will continue to be—a lot of speculation about the outcome of the U.S. election and its potential effect on the economy and markets. The emotion that accompanies elections can make it difficult to remember that financial markets are generally efficient and adjust to changing risks. While election sentiment may sway stock markets over the shorter term, other factors—valuations, earnings, and the business cycle—also are important," reported Karishma Vanjani of Barron's.

Last week, major U.S. stock indices moved lower with the Nasdaq Composite Index dropping into correction territory as it fell by about 10 percent. The U.S. Treasury market rallied as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to its lowest level since last December, reported Pia Singh and Hakyung Kim of CNBC.

