The Soul’s Final Judgement: Author C.R. Fabis Explores Morality and the Fragility of Life in his Exciting New Novel

Littleton, CO—When souls are judged when a person dies, what will it take for one to repent? Colorado author C.R. Fabis weaves a fascinating journey of morality, vigilantism, and the factors that shape one's life in his second novel, The Angel and the Amazing Life of Maggie Love.

View the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/Maggie_Love_Trailer





"Rich in ambience, wit, sexual encounters, espionage, and grisly murders, this immersive novel pleads for cinematic expression. Fabis provides a stunning spectrum of characters to accompany this exceptionally fine novel - one of the finest novels of the decade!" —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

Diving directly into the action, Inspector Lawrence's task is to review the soul of Maggie Love upon her death and ultimately make a case for her repentance. Maggie was a serial killer with over twenty victims and a multitude of false identities, never showing a speck of remorse. Hoping to find the good in her or even get her to repent, Lawrence makes her relive the murders, then kills her in increasingly painful ways when she refuses. He's never failed a soul, and he won't let Maggie be the first. The Inspector soon finds that he, the beings in the afterlife, and, most importantly, the reader will all be rooting for Maggie Love.

"The interesting cat-and-mouse plot between her and the Inspector and finding clues in each life iteration as to what will happen to Maggie's soul will keep readers turning the pages as they try to guess the outcome of the story. Horror and hardcore mystery fans will "LOVE" this title."—Kathryn Picard, Librarian Book Connoisseur

"But still, how do you justify 20 murders? If you read this journal, you can decide for yourself if her soul should be saved," Fabis says. Placing the reader in Lawrence's shoes, this book reveals every side of Maggie Love from her childhood to her death in a riveting and fast-paced story, while also revealing the change in Lawrence's mindset as he watches each murder take place. Ultimately, he comes to his conclusion, but leaves space for readers to decide as well: Is Maggie's soul worth saving?

"C.R. Fabis has created a fascinating novel with vivid characters and an interesting moral dilemma. At the end, you find yourself rooting for the flawed Maggie and hoping she can find her way. It is the best of roller coaster rides with fear and fun onboard for the trip. Highly recommended."—John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

The murder mystery aspects make this the perfect read for crime and horror fans, while also including feel-good elements that humanize the characters. The Angel and the Amazing Life of Maggie Love is a wild ride from start to finish, and you won't want to put it down!

The book is available on Amazon and the author's website:https://www.crfabisbooks.com/

About C.R. Fabis: C.R. Fabis is a retired chef who invented thousands of desserts for major chains, high-end restaurants, and fast-food joints. Never attending culinary school, Fabis learned his skills from a small bakery in California. After moving to Colorado to work as a dessert chef for Steven-Charles, where the company exploded in popularity. He is now a cartoonist on Instagram and a novelist, publishing his debut novel, Rome Never Fell, in 2019. The Angel and the Amazing Life of Maggie Love is his second publication. He has four children, and he currently lives in Littleton, Colorado with his wife, four cats, and one dog.

Media Contact: For a review copy of The Angel and the Amazing Life of Maggie Love or to arrange an interview with C.R. Fabis, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist.