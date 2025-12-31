Speaker
The Root Cause of Farm Stress
From:
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Wednesday, December 31, 2025


The Root Cause of Farm Stress
 
We toss around the phrase "mental health," and sometimes it feels a little vague. Hard to grab onto. Here's something we all recognize right away. Stress. And in agriculture, stress is often not the disease. It's the symptom.

So what's the root cause? Very often, it's financial. A 2025 study from the University of Georgia helps explain what farmers across the country are living with. In many major crops, profits have been the exception, not the rule.

Rising input costs, land and water pressures, equipment bills, and unpredictable markets mean financial pressure doesn't stay on paper. It follows you home.

Read More: https://www.aginfo.net/report/64375/California-Ag-Today/The-Root-Cause-of-Farm-Stress

