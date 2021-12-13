The Rest of the Story for The Law of Attraction

Marilyn L. Redmond's chapter in Kizzi Nkwocha's latest anthology, "Believe and Succeed, The Law of Attraction Uncovered", is now available. https://voilasuccess.com/index.php/products-page/inspirational/believe-and-succeed-the-law-of-attraction-uncovered-2021/

Her chapter gives the history for The Law of Attraction dating back to the Lemurian times thousands of years ago. She unfolds the spiritual beginnings of our planet. How the change from a divine beginning was taken over by dark forces in Atlantis has been the untold story of this civilization.

The rest of the story is that people can move into their own empowerment and not be controlled or manipulated into being a victim, hopeless, or helpless. The untold part is that in moving your consciousness higher into love from a fear based life, you can attract your desires. When learning that your consciousness is energy and draws to it like a magnet where that vibrational level is, it brings the ability to attract like vibrational substance.

We do create our own reality. Raising consciousness from fear into your birthright of love makes the difference. Sadly, the dark forces have perpetuated fear into our lives for centuries. The truth is being revealed how to release the darkness for the sunlight of the spirit to shine. We always have had the ability to move into a loving cause and the results from a positive basis brings something positive as like attracts like.

"Believe and Succeed: The Laws of Attraction Uncovered", is written by thought leaders like Redmond from all over the world. This book will equip you with understanding and charts that make obvious your need to take charge of your life and take the first step towards a more rewarding and fulfilling future. It is a practical, insightful, and valuable guide to the phenomenon called the Law of Attraction. This knowledge is shaping the world around us with the power of thought and visualization.

When in a loving motivation with a matching vibration for your desire, it will be attracted to you. In her book, "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon, Redmond has the details of how to personally raise your frequency into drawing in gifts that are your inheritance from a beneficent universe. Diagrams and workbook like charts provide the necessary work to understand the change in focus to attract a superior one. Her counseling also is focused on this inner work. Her instructions to clean out the barriers preventing The Law of Attraction working in your life are priceless.

